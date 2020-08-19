Lise Davidsen to Perform for the Metropolitan Opera's Pay-Per-View Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert will take place on Saturday, August 29, at 7pm CET/1pm ET.

Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen will perform a live concert on Saturday, August 29, at 7pm CET/1pm ET, from the royal Oscarshall Palace in Oslo, where the soprano sang after winning Norway's Queen Sonja Competition in 2015. The recital, the fourth of 12 concerts in the Met Stars Live in Concert series, will be streamed live via the Met website and will then be available on demand for 12 days.

The program, with piano accompaniment by James Baillieu, includes selections from Wagner's Tannhäuser, Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos, and Puccini's Manon Lescaut, as well as Scandinavian songs by Sibelius and Grieg. The complete program is below.

The Met Stars Live in Concert series features a lineup of opera's biggest stars performing in striking locations across Europe and the United States. The first concert presented tenor Jonas Kaufmann from Polling, Bavaria, on July 18; the second concert starred soprano Renée Fleming in Washington, D.C. on August 1; the third concert featured tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak in Èze, France, on August 16, and remains on demand until August 27. The concerts are shot by multiple cameras, linked by satellite to a control room in New York City, where the host of the program, soprano Christine Goerke, is situated. Gary Halvorson, the Met's award-winning director of the company's Live in HD cinema transmissions, directs.

Tickets for each recital are $20 and can be purchased on the Met's website at metopera.org, and the performances will be available for on-demand viewing for 12 days following the live event. The programs can be viewed on your computer, mobile device, or home entertainment system (via Chromecast or AirPlay).

The Program

"Dich, teure Halle"

From Wagner's Tannhäuser

"Allmächt'ge Jungfrau"

From Wagner's Tannhäuser

"Våren," Op. 33, No. 2

By Edvard Grieg

"En Svane," Op. 25, No. 2

By Edvard Grieg

"Ved Rondane," Op. 33, No. 9

By Edvard Grieg



"Morrò, ma prima in grazia"

From Verdi's Un Ballo in Machera

"Säf, säf, susa," Op. 36

By Jean Sibelius

"Var det en dröm?" Op. 37

By Jean Sibelius

"Es gibt ein Reich"

From R. Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos

"Ruhe, meine Seele!" Op. 27, No. 1

By Richard Strauss



"Cäcilie," Op. 27, No. 2

By Richard Strauss

"Heimliche Aufforderung," Op. 27, No. 3

By Richard Strauss



"Morgen!" Op. 27, No. 4

By Richard Strauss

"Sola, perduta, abbandonata"

From Puccini's Manon Lescaut

"Heia, heia, in den Bergen ist mein Heimatland"

From Kálmán's Die Csárdásfürstin

"Johnny"

By Benjamin Britten

"O lovely night!"

By Landon Ronald

"When I have sung my song to you"

By Ernest Charles



"I could have danced all night"

From Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady

Upcoming concert schedule (in Eastern time zones):

August 29 at 1pm ET: Lise Davidsen, live from the Oscarshall Palace in Oslo, Norway

September 12 at 1pm ET: Joyce DiDonato, live from (location TBD)

September 26 at 1pm ET: Sondra Radvanovsky and Piotr Beczała, live from (location TBD)

10 at 1pm ET: Anna Netrebko, live from (location TBD)

October 24 at 1pm ET: Diana Damrau and Joseph Calleja, live from Malta (castle location TBD)

November 7 at 1pm ET: Pretty Yende and Javier Camarena, live from Zurich, Switzerland (location TBD)

November 21 at 1pm ET: Sonya Yoncheva, live from Berlin, Germany (location TBD)

December 12 at 1pm ET: Bryn Terfel, live from Wales (church location TBD)

December 19 at 1pm ET: Angel Blue, live from New York City (location TBD)

