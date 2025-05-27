Kentucky Opera to Present Third Annual AMPLIFY: SONGS OF JUSTICE Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kentucky Opera will present its third annual Amplify: Songs of Justice concert on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health. Part of Metro Louisville's official Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration, the Juneteenth Jubilee Concert is a free community event with local artists and a powerful lineup of music and spoken word featuring Black musical traditions and the ongoing pursuit of justice.

The concert will include spirituals, blues, and jazz music featuring Louisville-based artists. A highlight of the evening is the return of Songs of Justice, a five-part song cycle commissioned by Kentucky Opera in 2020. Composed by Jorell Williams with lyrics by Councilwoman Paula McCraney, Songs of Justice reflects on civil rights struggles past and present and will be performed by local artists Kayla Wilson Emerson, Dejah Watts, and Christina Booker.

Kentucky Opera is proud to partner with Simmons College of Kentucky, the city's Historically Black College and University (HBCU), for this year's performance. Simmons' director of choral activities, Christopher Smith, will conduct the Juneteenth Jubilee Choir, a volunteer ensemble open to all. No experience is required to join, and rehearsals begin May 27. This choir reflects the spirit of the event: a shared celebration of community, freedom, and resilience through music.

"The Juneteenth Commission is excited to collaborate once again with Kentucky Opera on our signature event, Amplify: Songs of Justice," said Carolle Jones Clay, chair of Metro Louisville's Juneteenth Jubilee Commission." This concert continues to bring hope through prose and songs of love to all who gather at our Third Annual Juneteenth Jubilee."

The Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health is a fitting place for this performance. Opened in 2024, the center is more than a performance venue. Designed to bring artists and audiences closer together, the center is a space for connection, healing, and cultural expression.

The Juneteenth Jubilee Concert is presented with generous support from the Juneteenth Jubilee Commission of Louisville, which has recognized Amplify: Songs of Justice as a signature event in this year's celebration. The Kentucky Historical Society also provides funding support.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is expected to attend in recognition of the event's cultural and civic significance. "I appreciate the Kentucky Opera for recognizing Juneteenth and amplifying important voices in our community," said Mayor Greenberg. "It will be a great night of celebration in honor of our Louisville residents who are being recognized by the Juneteenth Jubilee Commission for their important work in our community to help us keep moving forward in a new direction."

