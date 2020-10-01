Joseph Calleja's Album 'The Magic of Mantovani' Tops the Amazon UK Album Charts

The album comes in ahead of Russel Watson’s “20” and a recording of Mozart’s Mass in C minor.

Joseph Calleja has recently released a new album called "The Magic of Mantovani" and it has topped Amazon UK's opera charts, OperaWire reports.

With this album, Calleja brings back to life original Decca recordings of works by Mantovani and his orchestra.

Mantovani has sold over 60 million records and was the first artist to sell one million stereo records worldwide.

Calleja's new album is the latest in a long relationship with Decca Classics. His previously released albums for the company include a Verdi album, "A Tribute to Mario Lanza," and "The Golden Voice."

