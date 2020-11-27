Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Cleese Comes To Dubai Opera This December

Performances take place on December 15th and 16th.

Nov. 27, 2020  

Dubai Opera has announced the highly anticipated Dubai debut of "The World's Funniest Man", the one and only John Cleese! John will bring his legendary wit and unmatched charm to captivate audiences at Dubai Opera with two performances of his show entitled Monty Pyton's John Cleese- Alive! (Just) - on December 15th and 16th.

The show will feature John Cleese in two acts- firstly, fans can look forward to a hilarious stand-up act with video clips and images , which will then be followed by a Q&A session where guests will have a chance to submit their questions. If you have ever wanted to join in a conversation with a comedian- now's your chance!

A memorable night of laughter and nostalgia comes to Dubai Opera this December with the Dubai debut of Monty Pyton's John Cleese- Alive! (Just) on December 15th and 16th. Tickets are selling fast therefore an extra date has been added- visit dubaiopera.com to cop your tickets to the most anticipated comedy show this year!

Ticket prices start at AED 195 with a house beverage.

For further information, please visit dubaiopera.com


