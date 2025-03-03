JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Begins This Week At Springer Opera Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The groundbreaking rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar will be presented on the Springer Opera Theatre mainstage. Performances begin this week!

As told through the eyes of Judas Iscariot, the universally known story is set against the backdrop of the emotional series of events during the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ. The production opens Friday, March 7, at 7:30 PM on the Springer mainstage.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar debuted on Broadway in 1971 and has remained one of the most celebrated rock musicals of all time. The duo, known for their iconic collaborations (Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), crafted a score that revolutionized musical theatre, blending rock, gospel, and symphonic influences to create a soundtrack that marked a new direction for theatrical scores.

"Jesus Christ Superstar is a show that has always pushed the boundaries of musical theatre, and we're excited to bring a bold, contemporary vision to the stage," said Springer Artistic Director Keith McCoy. "Our production pays homage to the original while infusing it with new energy, new up-to-the-moment relevance, and incredible vocal performances that audiences won't soon forget."

The Springer's production features an extraordinary cast of powerhouse vocalists whose soaring performances bring Webber's iconic score to life. The show's lead performers command the stage with unparalleled vocal prowess, delivering heart-pounding renditions of classic songs like Gethsemane, I Don't Know How to Love Him, and Superstar. Their compelling interpretations add fresh intensity to the timeless tale of faith, betrayal, and redemption.

Beyond the music, the production's design transports audiences to a visually stunning world where movement and scenery blend seamlessly. The striking set, imagined and built by the Springer's Production Team, subtly interacts with the performers, shifting and evolving with the action to create a fluid landscape. The stage becomes a dynamic canvas that increases the drama and emotion of this rock opera masterpiece.

Audiences can expect a theatrical experience that melds the raw intensity of a rock concert with the storytelling depth of classic theatre. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering Jesus Christ Superstar for the first time, this modern revival is an unforgettable journey through one of the greatest musicals ever written.

Tickets and more information are available now at the website www.springeroperahouse.org or by the Box Office at (706) 327-3688. Group rates are available, and large groups such as family outings can create custom ticket packages.

Comments