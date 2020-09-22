Ildiko Komlosi Tests Positive for COVID-19

This comes after recent news of other opera stars testing positive for the virus, most recently Anna Netrebko.

Hungarian opera performer Ildiko Komlosi has tested positive for COVID-19, Opera Wire reports.

The Hungarian mezzo-soprano was admitted into intensive care after testing positive on Monday, September 14. She was hospitalized for a few days, and has since been discharged.

This comes after recent news of other opera stars testing positive for the virus, most recently Anna Netrebko. Others include Plácido Domingo, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Pumeza Matshikiza, and others.

Hungarian-born Ildikó Komlósi trained at the Franz Liszt Academy in Budapest and perfected her skills at La Scala in Milan and the Guildhall School of Music in London. In 1986, she won the Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition and made her debut in Verdi's Requiem alongside Luciano Pavarotti with Lorin Maazel conducting. She then went on to perform on some of the world's most celebrated stages: the Frankfurt Staatsoper, Milan's La Scala, the New York Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden in London, the Deutsche Oper in Berlin, the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, and the Semperoper in Dresden.

She sang the role of Amneris in Franco Zeffirelli's production of Aida at Milan's La Scala in 2006 and then at Covent Garden in Robert Wilson's production under the baton of Antonio Pappano. She has also been invited on numerous occasions to perform at the Verona Arenas (Carmen, Santuzza in Cavalleria Rusticana, Laura in La Gioconda, and Amneris in Aida...).

In 2009, she played Santuzza at the Metropolitan Opera and, in 2012, she was invited back there to perform the role of the Nurse in Die Frau ohne Schatten. Her more recent roles include Kundry (Parsifal) at the Deutsche Oper in Berlin, Judith (Bluebeard's Castle) at Milan's La Scala and the Budapest Opera, Azucena (Il Trovatore) at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, and the Sphynx (Eenescu's Œdipe) in London and Bucharest with Vladimir Jurowski conducting. She has also performed on tour with Ivan Fischer in London and Amsterdam.

In 2016, she received the Kossuth Prize, the highest distinction awarded by the Hungarian government.

