How To #meetopera Online This Week

Opera companies across North America are offering a rich array of streaming content, allowing audiences to #meetopera online. Here is what's available:

STREAMING LIVE

Daily at 5:00 p.m. MDT

Utah Opera is offering pre-performance lectures by the company's principal coach, Carol Anderson, before each Met: Live in HD stream. Watch >>

Daily at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The Metropolitan Opera is offering live streams of its Live in HD series, and videos will remain active for 23 hours. Watch >>

Daily at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Opera on Tap is offering performances via Emmie and Harry's, an online cabaret club. Watch >>

Weekdays, times vary

LA Opera is presenting LAO at Home, a series of living room recitals, family-friendly content, behind-the-scenes features and more. Watch >>

Weekdays, times vary

Cleveland Opera Theater is offering Opera 101 sessions, behind-the scenes content, master classes and more. Watch >>

Mondays at 12:00 p.m. EDT

On Site Opera is hosting watch parties of past productions on its Facebook page, and archival videos will remain on the company's YouTube channel through April. Watch >>

Mondays at 1:00 p.m. PDT

Pacific Opera Victoria is presenting Acoustic Afternoon, featuring the company's artists performing from their homes. Watch >>

Tuesdays at 5:00 p.m. PDT

Opera Santa Barbara is offering The Crucible (4/14) and Eugene Onegin (4/21). Watch >>

Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. EDT

HERE Arts Center is hosting watch parties of its past productions. Watch >>

Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. CDT

Opera Birmingham is offering past productions. Watch >>

Fridays at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Opera Orlando is offering The High Note, a series featuring interviews with artists in the company's upcoming season and clips from past productions. Watch >>

Fridays at 3:00 p.m. CDT

Austin Opera is streaming performances that will be available for later viewing on the company's website. Watch >>

Fridays at 4:00 p.m. PDT

Pacific Opera Victoria is offering Listening Party Podcast, hosted by Rebecca Hass and featuring local and national artists. Listen >>

Fridays at 7:00 p.m. PDT

Livermore Valley Opera is offering a different past production each week. Watch >>

Fridays at 8:00 p.m. CDT and Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. CDT

Houston Grand Opera's past performances will be broadcast by Houston Public Media. Listen >>

Fridays, times vary

Resonance Works is offering a different past performance each week. Watch >>

Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Pittsburgh Opera's past performances will be featured every Saturday through May 2 on Pittsburgh Opera@Home, broadcast by WQED-FM. Listen >>

Wednesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. EDT

HERE is hosting a Wednesday Watch Party for The Scarlet Ibis, hosted by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist David Cote. Watch >>

ON DEMAND

Video

Audio

Boston Lyric Opera and WCRB Classical Radio Boston are offering BLO's final dress rehearsal of Norma. Listen >>

Opera Philadelphia is offering Breaking the Waves. Listen >>

Multiple Offerings

Lyric Opera of Chicago is offering children's activities, videos and blog posts from the Ryan Opera Center Ensemble, playlists, trivia and more. Learn more >>

Opera Memphis is offering 30 Days of Opera: Digital Edition, featuring new daily content, such as live and archival performances, interviews, and interactive content. Learn more >>

Opera Omaha is offering a variety of digital content on a weekly basis, including daily Holland Community Opera Fellowship activities, original artistic content and MetHD prelude talks in partnership with multiple opera companies. Learn more >>

San Francisco Opera is offering Opera is On, which includes daily "Odes to Joy" from SFO artists and Adler Fellows, interviews with artists, playlists and more. Learn more >>

Seattle Opera is offering a variety of digital content, including video playlists, family-friendly Opera Time sessions, new podcasts and streaming Opera Talks. Learn more >>

Utah Opera is offering School from Home, featuring a variety of education materials, including virtual assemblies with resident artists and resources for students and teachers. Learn more >>





