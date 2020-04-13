How To #meetopera Online This Week
Opera companies across North America are offering a rich array of streaming content, allowing audiences to #meetopera online. Here is what's available:
STREAMING LIVE
Daily at 5:00 p.m. MDT
- Utah Opera is offering pre-performance lectures by the company's principal coach, Carol Anderson, before each Met: Live in HD stream. Watch >>
Daily at 7:30 p.m. EDT
- The Metropolitan Opera is offering live streams of its Live in HD series, and videos will remain active for 23 hours. Watch >>
Daily at 8:00 p.m. EDT
- Opera on Tap is offering performances via Emmie and Harry's, an online cabaret club. Watch >>
Weekdays, times vary
- LA Opera is presenting LAO at Home, a series of living room recitals, family-friendly content, behind-the-scenes features and more. Watch >>
Weekdays, times vary
- Cleveland Opera Theater is offering Opera 101 sessions, behind-the scenes content, master classes and more. Watch >>
Mondays at 12:00 p.m. EDT
- On Site Opera is hosting watch parties of past productions on its Facebook page, and archival videos will remain on the company's YouTube channel through April. Watch >>
Mondays at 1:00 p.m. PDT
- Pacific Opera Victoria is presenting Acoustic Afternoon, featuring the company's artists performing from their homes. Watch >>
Tuesdays at 5:00 p.m. PDT
- Opera Santa Barbara is offering The Crucible (4/14) and Eugene Onegin (4/21). Watch >>
Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. EDT
- HERE Arts Center is hosting watch parties of its past productions. Watch >>
Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. CDT
- Opera Birmingham is offering past productions. Watch >>
Fridays at 12:00 p.m. EDT
- Opera Orlando is offering The High Note, a series featuring interviews with artists in the company's upcoming season and clips from past productions. Watch >>
Fridays at 3:00 p.m. CDT
- Austin Opera is streaming performances that will be available for later viewing on the company's website. Watch >>
Fridays at 4:00 p.m. PDT
- Pacific Opera Victoria is offering Listening Party Podcast, hosted by Rebecca Hass and featuring local and national artists. Listen >>
Fridays at 7:00 p.m. PDT
- Livermore Valley Opera is offering a different past production each week. Watch >>
Fridays at 8:00 p.m. CDT and Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. CDT
- Houston Grand Opera's past performances will be broadcast by Houston Public Media. Listen >>
Fridays, times vary
- Resonance Works is offering a different past performance each week. Watch >>
Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT
- Pittsburgh Opera's past performances will be featured every Saturday through May 2 on Pittsburgh Opera@Home, broadcast by WQED-FM. Listen >>
Wednesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. EDT
- HERE is hosting a Wednesday Watch Party for The Scarlet Ibis, hosted by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist David Cote. Watch >>
ON DEMAND
Video
- Against the Grain Theatre is offering its complete La bohème. Watch >>
- The American Opera Project is offering Three Way, As One and Harriet Tubman: When I Crossed That Line to Freedom, and additional titles will be added in the future. Watch >>
- Arizona Opera is offering a Living Room Concert featuring Jennifer Johnson Cano and Christopher Cano. Watch >>
- Beth Morrison Projects is offering a different opera each week on its home page. Watch >>
- Cincinnati Opera is offering Apartment Arias, a series of at-home performances by some of its 2020 season artists. Watch >>
- The Dallas Opera is offering a recital of excerpts from Don Carlo featuring baritone Lucas Meachem and pianist Irina Meachem. Watch >>
- Florida Grand Opera is offering FGO GO, a series of concerts featuring the company's emerging artists. Watch >>
- Heartbeat Opera is offering "Make Our Garden Grow" from Candide, featuring 30 of the company's alumni artists. Watch >>
- Houston Grand Opera is offering HGO at Home, featuring excerpts from past productions and up-close-and-personal videos with artists and staff. Watch >>
- IN Series is offering its 2019-2020 season opener, Butterfly. Fill out a short form to receive the access code to watch the video. Watch >>
- Indianapolis Opera is offering e-learning educational videos and its fall 2019 production of The Elixir of Love (available through May 9). Watch >>
- The Industry is offering Sweet Land. Watch >>
- The Kennedy Center is offering a variety of past performances on its Digital Stage. Watch >>
- National Sawdust is offering concerts from the past five seasons and professional development programs. Watch >>
- New Camerata Opera is offering a variety of opera films, and this spring the company will release new episodes of #theivesproject, as well as a new opera film, Julie. Watch >>
- Niloufar Talebi Projects is offering Abraham in Flames, an opera for girls chorus. Watch >>
- Opéra de Québec is posting clips of past productions on its YouTube channel. Watch >>
- Opera Fusion is offering an in-home recital. Watch >>
- Opéra Louisiane is offering videos of past productions every week on its Facebook page. Watch >>
- Opera Maine is offering Opera in Me, a series of behind-the-scenes content hosted by baritone Robert Mellon. New content is posted every Tuesday. Watch >>
- Opera North is offering videos of past productions. Watch >>
- Opera San José is offering its 2011 production of Idomeneo, available from April 18 to May 18. Watch >>
- Pacific Opera Project is adding a new full-length production to its YouTube channel every day through April 19. Watch >>
- Pacific Opera Victoria is offering Inside Opera, a series of chats with Artistic Director Timothy Vernon, hosted by Robert Holliston. Watch >>
- Painted Sky Opera, in partnership with UCO Opera at the University of Central Oklahoma, is offering Opera in Place, a series of operas adapted for children. A new opera will be released every Monday through May 7. Watch >>
- Pittsburgh Opera is offering Intermezzo, a daily video series featuring past performances and Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artists. Watch >>
- Regina Opera Company is offering clips of past productions. Watch >>
- Queen City Opera is offering videos of all its past productions. Watch >>
- The U.S. Army Field Band is offering The Falling and the Rising. Watch >>
Audio
- Boston Lyric Opera and WCRB Classical Radio Boston are offering BLO's final dress rehearsal of Norma. Listen >>
- Opera Philadelphia is offering Breaking the Waves. Listen >>
Multiple Offerings
- Lyric Opera of Chicago is offering children's activities, videos and blog posts from the Ryan Opera Center Ensemble, playlists, trivia and more. Learn more >>
- Opera Memphis is offering 30 Days of Opera: Digital Edition, featuring new daily content, such as live and archival performances, interviews, and interactive content. Learn more >>
- Opera Omaha is offering a variety of digital content on a weekly basis, including daily Holland Community Opera Fellowship activities, original artistic content and MetHD prelude talks in partnership with multiple opera companies. Learn more >>
- San Francisco Opera is offering Opera is On, which includes daily "Odes to Joy" from SFO artists and Adler Fellows, interviews with artists, playlists and more. Learn more >>
- Seattle Opera is offering a variety of digital content, including video playlists, family-friendly Opera Time sessions, new podcasts and streaming Opera Talks. Learn more >>
- Utah Opera is offering School from Home, featuring a variety of education materials, including virtual assemblies with resident artists and resources for students and teachers. Learn more >>