Houston Grand Opera Presents Suite SUITE ESPAÑOLA: EXPLORANDO IBERIA On HGO Digital

Homage to Spanish musical theater to be released this March.

Feb. 26, 2021  

On Friday, March 26, Houston Grand Opera will present the digital premiere of Suite Española: Explorando Iberia, created by HGO Artistic Advisor Ana María Martínez, one of the greatest sopranos in the world.

The concert will celebrate the music of Spain, including the art form known as zarzuela, or Spanish musical theater, by featuring a collage of selections from the repertoire's most beautiful pieces.

Martínez will be joined by pianist Kevin J. Miller, guitarist Jeremy Garcia, and percussionist Richard Brown; flamenco dancers Manuel Gutierrez Cabello and Ana María Barceló; and two HGO Studio artists, tenor Ricardo Garcia and baritone Blake Denson. Cuban artist Irma La Paloma serves as choreographer, and Ecuadorian composer Chia Patiño, stage director for the University of Texas Butler Opera Center, directs.

Suite Española: Explorando Iberia will be available to stream for free on HGO Digital for one month following release.

Stream the recital for free on your computer, tablet, or smartphone by logging into HGO.org or marquee.tv or stream the recital on your television by accessing the Marquee TV app using your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or other device.


