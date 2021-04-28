Houston Grand Opera Presents HANSEL AND GRETEL On HGO Digital

On Friday, May 28, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will release Hansel and Gretel on HGO Digital. HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers calls Engelbert Humperdinck's darkly enchanting classic, based on the fairy tale, one of the greatest and most beautiful operas ever written.

This new version created for HGO's digital studio-conducted by Maestro Summers and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz-will allow audiences to experience the work as never before, with live performances integrated with original animated settings by award-winning visual artist Hannah Wasileski.

Exclusively featuring past and present members of the HGO Studio, the digital production will add new layers of storytelling and visual theatrics to this gorgeous opera.

Hansel and Gretel will be available to stream for free on HGO Digital for one month following release.

Mezzo-soprano and first year HGO Studio artist Sun-Ly Pierce will sing the role of Hansel. Taking on the role of Gretel will be soprano and first year HGO Studio artist Raven McMillon. Tenor and HGO Studio alumnus Richard Trey Smagur will sing the role of The Witch. Mezzo-soprano and third year HGO Studio artist Lindsay Kate Brown will perform the role of Gertrude; baritone and first-year HGO Studio artist Blake Denson sings the role of Peter; and soprano and second year HGO Studio artist Elena Villalón takes on the role of Dew Fairy/Sandman.

Stream for free on your computer, tablet, or smartphone by logging into HGO.org or marquee.tv. Or stream on your television by accessing the Marquee TV app using your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or other device.