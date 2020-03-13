HGO Announces Six New Members For The Prestigious 2020-21 HGO Studio

After an international search ending last month with the 32nd Annual Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers, "Concert of Arias," Houston Grand Opera (HGO) has announced five new singers and one new pianist for the 2020-21 HGO Studio.

The 2020-21 HGO Studio will consist of eleven artists. One of the most respected and highly competitive young artist programs in the world, the HGO Studio provides comprehensive career development to young singers, and pianist/coaches who have demonstrated potential to make major contributions to the field of opera.

"Each year we are blown away by the number of applications and the high-level talent we see while selecting our Studio members," said HGO Studio Director Brian Speck. "The accomplished artists selected to join the HGO Studio are destined for major careers, and we are excited to be a part of developing their extraordinary talents through the HGO Studio program."

First-year HGO Studio artists are:

Blake Denson, baritone

Ricardo Garcia, tenor

Cory McGee, bass, second place winner for the 32nd annual Concert of Arias competition

Raven McMillon, soprano

Sun-Ly Pierce, mezzo-soprano, first place winner for the 32nd annual Concert of Arias competition

Bin Yu Sanford, pianist/coach

Returning HGO Studio artists are:

Lindsay Kate Brown, mezzo-soprano

Alex Munger, pianist/coach

Nicholas Newton, bass-baritone

William Guanbo Su, bass

Elena Villalón, soprano

The HGO Studio received applications from over 650 singers and pianists this year. Of those applications, over 250 were heard during auditions in New York, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Houston. For singers, the audition process culminates in HGO's annual Eleanor McCollum Competition Concert of Arias, which was held on February 7, 2020.

During a residency of up to three years, HGO Studio artists receive specialized training in voice, movement, and languages. Studio artists are cast in major and supporting roles in mainstage productions, giving them the opportunity to work with world-renowned artists, directors, and conductors. The members also participate in recital series and perform in venues across the city and state for numerous events.

Founded in 1977 by HGO's then-General Director David Gockley and composer Carlisle Floyd, the HGO Studio was established to help young artists transition from their academic training to careers in opera. Members commit to an intense, individualized study program while living in Houston from mid-August through May.





