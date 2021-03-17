Gulfshore Opera Announces 7th Annual Fundraising Event, the CARMEN GALA

Gulfshore Opera's signature fundraising gala usually begins with a concert featuring an international star. The original plan for this year's annual opera gala originally included Irish Tenor, Anthony Kearns on February 28, but international travel restrictions shut that plan down. The company then adjusted the plan to an outdoor concert with another international artist, this one with an American passport, but he has been held over in Germany. By her third try, General Director, Steffanie Pearce learned her lesson on the third try.

She explains, "I called my most trusted New York agents and told them that I have 24 hours to come up with a new gala plan and I need top level talent that is in Florida, driving distance from us." The search revealed mezzo soprano Elise Quagliata, a renowned Carmen residing in Miami and international tenor Adam Diegel, who has recently performed the role of Don Jose in Carmen with Elise and he will be based in Tampa for the month of March. Tampa based baritone, Jean Carlos Rodriguez, who has been performing concerts with Gulfshore Opera this winter, will complete the love triangle. Gulfshore Opera's six voice Women's Ensemble, the GO Divas will join in as Carmen's gypsy, cigarette factory working friends. This semi-staged pre-dinner concert will take place outdoors on St. Leo's lake side patio.

This year, Gulfshore Opera's entire fundraising event, including concert and gala dinner, will take place on the campus of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Bonita Springs. To ensure a safe and enjoyable dining experience, the church has graciously offered its expansive Parish Life Center and outdoor patios, which creates scope for very generously spaced tables and optional outdoor dining setting. This plan offers the convenience of keeping all gala activities at one location, allows for maximum social distancing with seating arrangements and includes an outdoors dining option.

The evening begins at 5:00 with a pre-concert wine reception and first peek at the auction items in the fireside room. The open-air concert highlighting the dramatic story of Carmen follows. Patrons will then enjoy the Gala dinner, catered by Delicious by Design (whose profits benefit St. Matthew's House). Ms. Quagliata and Mr. Diegel will address the audience at the Gala dinner, sharing stories from their careers. A Carmen in Seville photo booth will be set up for patrons' keepsake photos. During the evening, light entertainment will be provided by the GO Divas, there will be a silent auction featuring local experiences and a cork pull, which will complete the Gulfshore Opera signature fundraising event. Guests may reserve tables set for 4 and 6.

Gulfshore Opera is committed to keeping our patrons safe. Touchless check-in will be utilized, including mobile or electronic tickets. Masks are required for all indoor and outdoor locations. There will be limited and staggered seating to allow for social distancing. To reduce crowding, the concerts are one hour without intermission. The area will be sanitized before each performance in addition to hand sanitizer at each entrance.

Purchase tickets by visiting www.gulfshoreopera.org or calling 239-529-3925.