Edmonton Opera Announces Inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize Competition Winners

On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, Edmonton Opera held the finale for its first Rumbold Vocal Prize competition at the Jubilee Auditorium.

The core principles of the annual Rumbold Vocal Prize are to provide financial assistance, experience and exposure to emerging Canadian artists in order to assist them in further career development. Out of 145 applicants from across Canada, four finalists were chosen to compete.

The finalists had the opportunity to participate in a week-long professional development program, including a vocal master class conducted by world-renowned Canadian soprano Adrianne Pieczonka and a recital at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The competition awards $12,000 for first place, $8,000 to second place, and $5,000 to each third-place winner.

Congratulations to the 2022 Winners!

First Place: Lauren Margison, soprano

Second Place: Vartan Gabrielian, bass baritone

Third Place: Madison Montambault, mezzo soprano, and Spencer Britten, tenor.

In partnership with the University of Alberta, Alla Salakhova (mezzo soprano) from the University's voice program was selected to participate in most events throughout the week, including performing at the recital on Saturday.

This year's competition was judged by EO Chorus Master Shannon Hiebert, American soprano Karen Slack, Maestro Simon Rivard, and Adrianne Pieczonka. Other faculty for this year's program included Detroit Opera's Nathalie Doucet, EO Artistic Director Joel Ivany, and EO Head Coach Frances Thielmann.

Details for the 2023 Rumbold Vocal Prize will be released Summer 2023.

For more information about the Rumbold Vocal Prize, please visit edmontonopera.com/rumboldvocalprize.