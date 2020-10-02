EIGHT SONGS FROM ISOLATION, an Opera Written Specifically for Streaming, is Now Available to Watch

Performers include Sarah Connolly, Iestyn Davies, Sophie Bevan and more.

Conductor Oliver Zeffman has commissioned the very first opera for a socially distanced world, which is now available to watch exclusively on Apple Music.

Eight Songs From Isolation has been written by eight leading composers, specifically for streaming - rather than live performance - and is the first opera written for a time when the performers were unable to meet in person.

Eight texts on isolation were chosen by the composers, each drawing on what they had experienced during the last five months. The opera, shot on iPhone, directed by Billy Boyd Cape, weaves these eight songs into a unified viewing experience, that takes the audience on a visual journey through evolving representations of isolation. The full work is available in audio and video on Apple Music.

Zeffman conducts the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and a cast of leading opera singers including Sarah Connolly, Iestyn Davies, Sophie Bevan and two recent winners of the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition.

Zeffman was determined to engage composers and singers from around the world to highlight the connection between people, in spite of the shared experience of physical isolation during the global pandemic. Fifty people worked on creating Eight Songs from Isolation with those participating coming from across North America, Europe, Africa and Asia including Berlin, Budapest, Kherson, London, Meknes, Mexico City, Munich, New York, St. Petersburg, San Diego and Shanghai.

Oliver Zeffman commented:

"Crises have often been the catalyst for artists to develop not only new work, but also new ways of working. The current pandemic gripping the world has made impossible the two fundamental requirements of most art forms - the interaction of artists with each other, and between artists and audiences. Rather than trying to repurpose something written in another context, I felt it artistically imperative to commission something that is very much of and for our current situation that speaks to the shared experience we are all going through. Music is the great unifier and I wish to thank everyone who came together with such enthusiasm and commitment to create a new opera that we hope will resonate with audiences and bring people together around the world."

Eight Songs From Isolation consists of:

Thomas Adès: Gyökér by Miklós Radnóti, sung in Hungarian by Katalin Károlyi with Ricardo Gallardo (marimba)

Nico Muhly: New-Made Tongue by Thomas Traherne, sung in English by Iestyn Davies

Helen Grime: Prayer by Carol Ann Duffy, sung in English by Sarah Connolly

Huw Watkins: How by Philip Larkin, sung in English by Toby Spence

Du Yun: Every Grass A Spring, with her own text co-authored Yang Nan, sung in Mandarin by Shenyang with Wu Man (Pipa) and Wu Wei (Sheng)

Freya Waley-Cohen: Spell for Reality by Rebecca Tamás, sung in English by Julia Bullock

Ilya Demutsky: I Guess the Universe is to Blame, words of Alexey Barishnikov as he held up a Russian bank at the height of lockdown, sung in Russian by Andrei Kymach

Julian Anderson: Le 3 mai, a letter he received during lockdown from composer Ahmed Essyad, sung in French by Sophie Bevan

Zeffman conducted the orchestra in a studio, with the composers and singers virtually 'in the room' to ensure that the orchestral accompaniment was a collaborative process. The singers were then filmed in or near their own homes, recording to these backing tracks using iPhone 11 Pro. Eight Songs From Isolation is the first opera recorded using iPhone.

