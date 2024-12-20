Conductor Daniele Callegari to Conduct January Performances of Verdi's RIGOLETTO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Conductor Daniele Callegari will conduct the January performances of Verdi's Rigoletto, replacing Maurizio Benini, who has withdrawn for personal reasons. Callegari will conduct on January 6, 8, 11, 16, and 19, and Derrick Inouye will conduct on January 24.

Callegari made his Met debut conducting Ponchielli's La Gioconda in 2008 and has since conducted Verdi's La Traviata and Nabucco with the company, as well as Il Trovatore, which he conducted earlier this season. His recent highlights elsewhere include Mascagni's Cavalleria rusticana, Leoncavallo's Pagliacci, Puccini's Turandot in Hamburg, Madama Butterfly in Venice, and Luisa Miller in Naples.

Inouye made his Met debut conducting Berlioz's Benvenuto Cellini in 2003. He has also led Met performances of Puccini's Tosca, Donizetti's Don Pasquale, Verdi's La Traviata, Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, Berlioz's La Damnation de Faust, Wagner's Die Walküre and Siegfried, Berg's Lulu, Bizet's Carmen, and Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande. Later this season, he will conduct the May 10 and 24 performances of the Met's new production of Strauss's Salome.

