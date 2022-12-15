Conductor Christoph Altstaedt On Opera North's New Year Celebrations In Huddersfield And Hull
Last seen on the Company's podium for Opera North's Don Giovanni in 2018, Christoph says he is “very much looking forward to conducting the Orchestra again”.
German conductor Christoph Altstaedt returns to the Orchestra of Opera North for a pair of traditional Viennese Whirl concerts to celebrate New Year, at Huddersfield Town Hall on 30 December and Hull City Hall on New Year's Eve, 31 December, with soprano Jennifer France as guest soloist.
Last seen on the Company's podium for Opera North's Don Giovanni in 2018, Christoph says he is "very much looking forward to conducting the Orchestra again".
"I have the happiest memories working with Opera North, in particular our 2017 production of Hansel and Gretel, and also our last symphonic concert in Huddersfield. I really like this orchestra with its joy in music-making and energy".
For this year's Viennese Whirls, Christoph and Jennifer have put together a programme of waltzes, polkas, marches and song from Vienna and beyond, with Strauss family favourites such as Johann Sr's 'Radetzky March' and Johann II's 'Blue Danube' Waltz at its heart.
"When we think of New Year's concerts, we usually have Johann Strauss in mind", says Christoph. "But there were imaginative and creative composers all over 19th-century Europe who wanted to offer their audience the best entertainment and dance music, and many of them are - unjustly - rarely played".
Threaded through the Strauss standards, these "entertainments" give the orchestra a chance to have some fun: Hans Christian Lumbye's brilliantly evocative Copenhagen Steam Railway, for example, transforms the ensemble into a locomotive at full throttle, pistons pumping and whistle blasting. Another of the Danish composer's 'hits', the effervescent Champagne Galop, famously opens with the popping of a cork.
"One of my personal highlights is Carl Michael Ziehrer's Night Owls (Nachschwärmer), where the orchestra gets to sing and whistle", says Christoph. "I am also very happy to be able to perform as a soloist with a typewriter in the charming piece of the same name by Leroy Anderson". Audiences might recognise this exuberant mid-century earworm as the theme from Radio 4's News Quiz.
Jennifer France's pre-Christmas run in English National Opera's acclaimed new adaptation of It's A Wonderful Life has given her plenty of opportunity to get into the festive spirit ahead of the concerts. Looking forward to taking the role of the flirtatious Zerbinetta in Opera North's Ariadne auf Naxos in the New Year, she'll be singing arias and songs including Gounod's soaring 'Juliet's Waltz', and 'Glitter and be Gay' from Bernstein's Candide.
Christoph sees real cause for celebration in the end-of-year bash: "Since the pandemic, I go to concerts much more consciously, and it makes me very happy to share a listening experience with other people and enjoy the music live. These beautiful halls naturally inspire us musicians and give a concert a very festive touch".
"For most of us, 2022 was a year of worry and uncertainty. I think there's no better way to end it than to say goodbye with a swing and a waltz".
And what are his own plans for when the clock strikes midnight? "Honestly I don't know yet", he admits. "I'll raise a glass and toast the new year. But where? I have no doubt that I will find a worthy place in Leeds to spend the New Year!"
Christoph Altstaedt and Jennifer France join the Orchestra of Opera North in Viennese Whirl, at Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday 30 Dec at 3.30pm and Hull City Hall on Saturday 31 December at 3.00pm. For more information and tickets, visit operanorth.co.uk.
More Hot Stories For You
December 14, 2022
Continuing its commitment to new works and today's stories, Seattle Opera presents Bound, a chamber opera by composer Huang Ruo and librettist Bao-Long Chu. Based on true events, Bound tells the story of Diane Tran, a 17-year-old honor student who spent a night in jail in 2012 for truancy when she missed too many school days working two jobs to support her family.
The Puccini Duo: SUOR ANGELICA and GIANNI SCHICCHI Continues San Diego Opera's Mainstage Season
December 13, 2022
San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 Season continues with The Puccini Duo: a double-bill of the tragic Suor Angelica and the witty comic opera Gianni Schicchi on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the San Diego Civic Theatre for four performances.
Opera Orlando Gives Back This Holiday Season With ALL IS CALM And SOUP OPERA From The Opera Orlando Youth Company
December 13, 2022
Opera Orlando is giving back this holiday season with special outreach activities and initiatives in conjunction with the company's Opera on Tour production of Peter Rothstein's critically-acclaimed All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914 and with its annual Soup Opera presented by the Opera Orlando Youth Company.
Opera North Brings Opera To Venues Across The North This Winter
December 13, 2022
Exploring themes of love, loss and laughter, Opera North Announces Its Winter Productions
Houston Grand Opera Opens Winter Repertoire With Vibrant Production Of THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
December 12, 2022
On January 13, 2023, Houston Grand Opera kicks off its winter repertoire with Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage's vibrant production of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, which re-sets the class-conscious comedy in late '60s Francoist Spain.