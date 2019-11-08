Cincinnati Opera Presents THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE

Cincinnati Opera proudly presents This Little Light of Mine, performed by Emmy Award-winning soprano Adrienne Danrich on Sunday, November 17 at 4:00 p.m. at College Hill Presbyterian Church.

Written and performed by Danrich, the one-woman show is a musical tribute to the groundbreaking careers of African American opera singers Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price. Danrich's storytelling, the beauty of her voice, and multimedia images document the lives of these two renowned artists who overcame many racial barriers in the Jim Crow era, through the Civil Rights Movement, and beyond.

This Little Light of Mine is presented as part of Cincinnati Opera's 100th Anniversary Season.

Admission to This Little Light of Mine is free, though tickets are required (limit four tickets per household). Tickets are available beginning Monday, November 11 at 10 a.m. by visiting cincinnatiopera.org or calling (513) 241-2742.





