With theaters shut down across the globe, venues are finding ways to bring content online. Theaters, Operas, Symphonies and more are presenting digital programming for our viewing pleasure.

Check out a list of operas to stream this week!

LA Opera

As part of its LAO at Home series, the LA Opera will be streaming their production of Angel's Bone this Friday, May 1 at 8pm PDT.

For more information visit: https://www.laopera.org/discover/laoathome/coming-up-next/

Vienna State Opera

Vienna State Opera will be streaming Les Troyens on April 30. 2020:

Details: Les Troyens (performance of 4. November 2018)

conductor: Alain Altinoglu | director: David McVicar

with Anna Caterina Antonacci (Cassandre), Brandon Jovanovich (Enée),

Rachel Frenkel (Ascagne), Joyce DiDonato (Didon), Szilvia Vörös (Anna), Paolo Fanale (Iopas)

For more information visit: https://www.wiener-staatsoper.at/en/staatsoper/news/detail/news/the-wiener-staatsoper-is-closed-but-continues-to-play-daily-online/

Bayerische Staatsoper

The Bayerische Staatsoper presenting Prokofiev's "Fiery Angel" in a production directed by Barrie Kosky.

Check it out here: https://operlive.de/der-feurige-engel/

On Site Opera

On Site Opera is streaming Mourning Star, by Ricky Ian Gordon and William Hoffman today at 12pm!

Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/user/OnSiteOpera/videos

OperaVision / Aslico

OperaVision is streaming Rigoletto for Children.

Check it out below!





