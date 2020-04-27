Check out a List of Operas to Stream This Week
With theaters shut down across the globe, venues are finding ways to bring content online. Theaters, Operas, Symphonies and more are presenting digital programming for our viewing pleasure.
Check out a list of operas to stream this week!
LA Opera
As part of its LAO at Home series, the LA Opera will be streaming their production of Angel's Bone this Friday, May 1 at 8pm PDT.
For more information visit: https://www.laopera.org/discover/laoathome/coming-up-next/
Vienna State Opera
Vienna State Opera will be streaming Les Troyens on April 30. 2020:
Details: Les Troyens (performance of 4. November 2018)
conductor: Alain Altinoglu | director: David McVicar
with Anna Caterina Antonacci (Cassandre), Brandon Jovanovich (Enée),
Rachel Frenkel (Ascagne), Joyce DiDonato (Didon), Szilvia Vörös (Anna), Paolo Fanale (Iopas)
For more information visit: https://www.wiener-staatsoper.at/en/staatsoper/news/detail/news/the-wiener-staatsoper-is-closed-but-continues-to-play-daily-online/
Bayerische Staatsoper
The Bayerische Staatsoper presenting Prokofiev's "Fiery Angel" in a production directed by Barrie Kosky.
Check it out here: https://operlive.de/der-feurige-engel/
On Site Opera
On Site Opera is streaming Mourning Star, by Ricky Ian Gordon and William Hoffman today at 12pm!
Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/user/OnSiteOpera/videos
OperaVision / Aslico
OperaVision is streaming Rigoletto for Children.
Check it out below!