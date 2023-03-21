Catapult Opera to Host Virtual Screening of WHEN ALL I KNEW CHANGED & Q&A With Celisse

Catapult Opera will host a virtual screening of When All I Knew Changed, the company's new opera from multi-hyphenate performer, Celisse, tonight, Tuesday, March 21st at 8:00PM EST. The screening will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with Celisse and Catapult Opera founder Neal Goren. To sign up for the event, click here.

Catapult Opera is a new company working to launch the future of opera. One of their main initiatives is providing grants to singer-songwriters outside the classical realm to create short works at the intersection of their genre and opera. The mission of the company is to project a more dynamic future for opera by broadening the art form and its audience and launching innovative productions that celebrate the classically trained voice.

When All I Knew Changed is the first piece to come out of the program and the first of many works that Catapult will be producing and distributing to the public for free on their website. When All I Knew Changed is now available at https://www.catapultopera.org/celisse.

When All I Knew Changed is a piece about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through the eyes of three women, all experiencing this life-altering event in very different ways. Woman 1 represents the real fear of death and the yearning for the times before: before isolation, before exhaustive loneliness, before mind-consuming fear. She feels trapped in her apartment and is consoled only by brief moments of hope for a return to normal. Woman 2 has found that by isolating herself at home, she has found her footing in the world. She takes comfort in the solitude, seeing it as a return to nature, a life of peace and herself. She represents everyone who found new, better ways to live inside the confinements we all found ourselves. Woman 3 represents all the frontline workers who each day don't just battle the ills of COVID-19, but the mass shortages of resources, the lack of belief in the science they face every day and the pain of being isolated from loved ones. Despite their varies experiences and responses to COVID-19, all three women work to highlight the theme of interconnectedness during a worldwide pandemic.

When All I Knew Changed offers us a first chance to look back over the past three years and take stock of what we've lost, what we've gained, and what has been irrevocably changed. This deeply humanistic record of our profoundly unique era speaks directly to this moment with both historical reverence and emotional gravity. This is art at its most urgent.