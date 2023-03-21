Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More on Virtual Events

Catapult Opera to Host Virtual Screening of WHEN ALL I KNEW CHANGED & Q&A With Celisse

When All I Knew Changed offers us a first chance to look back over the past three years and take stock of what we’ve lost, what we’ve gained, and what has changed.

Mar. 21, 2023  
Catapult Opera to Host Virtual Screening of WHEN ALL I KNEW CHANGED & Q&A With Celisse

Catapult Opera will host a virtual screening of When All I Knew Changed, the company's new opera from multi-hyphenate performer, Celisse, tonight, Tuesday, March 21st at 8:00PM EST. The screening will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with Celisse and Catapult Opera founder Neal Goren. To sign up for the event, click here.

Catapult Opera is a new company working to launch the future of opera. One of their main initiatives is providing grants to singer-songwriters outside the classical realm to create short works at the intersection of their genre and opera. The mission of the company is to project a more dynamic future for opera by broadening the art form and its audience and launching innovative productions that celebrate the classically trained voice.

When All I Knew Changed is the first piece to come out of the program and the first of many works that Catapult will be producing and distributing to the public for free on their website. When All I Knew Changed is now available at https://www.catapultopera.org/celisse.

When All I Knew Changed is a piece about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through the eyes of three women, all experiencing this life-altering event in very different ways. Woman 1 represents the real fear of death and the yearning for the times before: before isolation, before exhaustive loneliness, before mind-consuming fear. She feels trapped in her apartment and is consoled only by brief moments of hope for a return to normal. Woman 2 has found that by isolating herself at home, she has found her footing in the world. She takes comfort in the solitude, seeing it as a return to nature, a life of peace and herself. She represents everyone who found new, better ways to live inside the confinements we all found ourselves. Woman 3 represents all the frontline workers who each day don't just battle the ills of COVID-19, but the mass shortages of resources, the lack of belief in the science they face every day and the pain of being isolated from loved ones. Despite their varies experiences and responses to COVID-19, all three women work to highlight the theme of interconnectedness during a worldwide pandemic.

When All I Knew Changed offers us a first chance to look back over the past three years and take stock of what we've lost, what we've gained, and what has been irrevocably changed. This deeply humanistic record of our profoundly unique era speaks directly to this moment with both historical reverence and emotional gravity. This is art at its most urgent.




Related Stories
Irish Rep to Live Stream Final Performances of ENDGAME Photo
Irish Rep to Live Stream Final Performances of ENDGAME
Irish Repertory Theatre will partner with The League of Live Stream Theater to simulcast the final four performances of Endgame by Samuel Beckett
The Stratford Festivals RICHARD III Starring Colm Feore is Coming to Cineplex Theatres Thi Photo
The Stratford Festival's RICHARD III Starring Colm Feore is Coming to Cineplex Theatres This April
The Stratford Festival’s latest film, Richard III, featuring Colm Feore in the title role, will première in Cineplex theatres across Canada on April 16, with encore screenings on April 17.
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming Photo
THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK Starring Christine Pedi & More Now Available for Streaming
The Rewards of Being Frank, currently running through March 26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres is now available for streaming, also through March 26 only.
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present Women Producers Take The Stage (The Conversation Co Photo
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present 'Women Producers Take The Stage (The Conversation Continues)'
Theater Resources Unlimited will present a TRU Town Hall: Women Producers Take the Stage (The Conversation Continues), on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in-person at Polaris North Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19
February 28, 2023

A new opera by composer Eric Moe and librettist Rob Handel, The Artwork of the Future, will have its world premiere in a production by Fresh Squeezed Opera in five performances at HERE Performing Arts Center in SoHo on May 13, 14, 16, 18, and 19, 2023. The 70-minute work, scored for four singers and instrumental septet, is a lighthearted science-fiction opera that looks at the purpose of art in challenging times through the lens of comedy.
OPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And ConductorsOPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And Conductors
February 22, 2023

OPERA America has announced the first-round recipients of the 2023 Opera Grants for Women Stage Directors and Conductors. 
Opera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary BirnbaumOpera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum
February 13, 2023

Opera Saratoga's board of directors has announced that Mary Birnbaum has been named the company's new general and artistic director. She succeeds former General and Artistic Director Lawrence Edelson, whose eight year tenure concluded at the end of the 2022 season. Birnbaum is the tenth general director in the Opera Saratoga's celebrated history.
OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of ColorOPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
February 6, 2023

OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
Works & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence BlanchardWorks & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence Blanchard
February 6, 2023

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Champion-an opera by Terence Blanchard, with a libretto by Michael Cristofer-featuring performances by members of the cast and a moderated discussion about the work's forthcoming company premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.
share