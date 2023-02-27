Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CINDERELLA to be Presented at Opera Maine This Summer

Cinderella will be performed in Italian with English translations projected above the stage.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Opera Maine is inviting you to spectacular live singing and theater for its 29th season mainstage production of Cinderella (La Cenerentola) by Gioachino Rossini at Merrill Auditorium on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m. The story of the opera, written by librettist Jacopo Ferretti, tells the familiar and beloved tale of Cinderella, but it is not the Disney version with a pumpkin carriage or glass slippers. It is filled with hijinks and fun, and brilliant music.

"Whether you're 9 or 90 years old you're going to laugh at the comedic shenanigans of these wonderful singers," said Opera Maine Artistic Director, Dona D. Vaughn. "This is an enchanting and entertaining opera."

It will be 2.5 hours long and will have one intermission. Opera Maine is grateful to OceanView at Falmouth and Cumberland Crossing for their Season Sponsorship.

Maestro Israel Gursky conducts the Opera Maine Orchestra in his sixth appearance with the company. Dona D. Vaughn, Opera Maine's Artistic Director, directs a superb cast headed by Hongni Wu (Angelina, also known as Cinderella), Jack Swanson (Don Ramiro, the prince), Patrick Carfizzi (Don Magnifico, the evil stepfather), Robert Mellon (Dandini, the disguised valet), and Katherine Henly and Rachel Barg as the nasty stepsisters Clorinda and Tisbe. William Guanbo Su plays Alidoro, the philosopher who takes the place of the fairy godmother.

Opera Maine will continue its "Opera for All!" program this season with free tickets for anyone aged 25 and younger to attend Cinderella. Visit operamaine.org to reserve your free ticket.

Performance Details:

Cinderella (La Cenerentola) by Gioachino Rossini and Jacopo Ferretti Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.
Pre-Curtain Presentation one-hour before performances by Calien Lewis
Merrill Auditorium tickets: $35 - $140 (plus service fees)
(207) 842-0800 or www.porttix.com

About Opera Maine:


Opera Maine presented its inaugural production, Carmen, in 1995 at the State Theatre. In 1997 the company relocated to the newly renovated Merrill Auditorium. Opera Maine offers Maine residents and visitors the only opportunity to experience fully staged and orchestrated professional opera in the state. The company's productions feature diverse talented artists of international, national, and local fame who come together to create an outstanding experience for all who attend. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Dona D. Vaughn and Executive Director Caroline M. Koelker, Opera Maine is widely respected for its superb operatic productions, programming, and meaningful community engagement. For more information about Opera Maine's programs, visit OperaMaine.org and follow Opera Maine on Facebook and Instagram.




