CHRISTMAS NIGHT OPERA GALA Set For Carnegie Hall In December

A company of internationally recognized opera singers will come together for CHRISTMAS NIGHT OPERA GALA, presented at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on December 27, 2025, at 8 p.m.

The one-night-only program will feature Asmik Grigorian, Thomas Hampson, Brian Jagde, Anita Monserrat, Sondra Radvanovsky, and Nadine Sierra in performance with the American Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Francesco Lanzillotta.

The evening will include overtures by Gioachino Rossini and Ambroise Thomas, along with arias and duets from Puccini, Verdi, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Leoncavallo, and Bernstein. The event also marks the U.S. debut of producer Eugene Wintour-Irverstag.

The program will begin with orchestral selections performed by the American Symphony Orchestra before moving into solo arias and duets sung by the featured artists. Repertoire includes “In questa reggia,” “Song to the Moon,” the Act III duet from Eugene Onegin, Verdi’s “Bolero,” “Caro nome,” “Glitter and Be Gay,” “Vesti la giubba,” and selections from Manon Lescaut, Pagliacci, Lakmé, and The Queen of Spades., among others. The Flower Duet, Verdi and Mozart repertoire, and multiple Puccini arias will be performed throughout the evening.

Tickets and additional details for the Christmas Night Opera Gala are available now.