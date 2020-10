The opera house, which has opened amid the pandemic, is operating under 50% seating capacity.

Brazil's famous Amazon Theatre in Manaus has reopened amid the pandemic, once again bringing performances back to the stage.

The opulent theatre is operating at 50% seating capacity to abide by social distancing rules, and is currently seating 344.

See more details in the video below!

