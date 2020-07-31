Bilbao Opera Announces New Vice President and Secretary

The Bilbao Opera has announced changes to its board of directors, with a new vice president and secretary on July 23, Opera Wire reports.

Former secretary José Antonio Isusi Ezcurdia will now become the vice president of the board, taking over for Txema Vázquez Eguskiza, who is leaving for professional reasons.

Guillermo Ibáñez Calle has been elected the secretary of the board.

The Bilbao Association of Friends of the Opera is a key actor on the Basque and Spanish cultural scene and an outstanding international player, with a programme that vies in quality with those of the world's greatest theatres, and a structured array of well-conceived activities that reflect the institution's high status and the importance of the opera as a driver of the local economy.



ABAO Bilbao Opera always arranges all its activities with excellence in mind, and each year it presents a complete and balanced cultural experience that expresses its commitment to society, with a programme that includes 47 performances attended by over 90,000 spectators.

