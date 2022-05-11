Arizona Opera Announces Casting For Its 2022/23 Season

Arizona Opera announced casting today for their vibrant 2022/23 Season, which will feature an exciting array of productions, ranging from beloved classics to new works, including a return to five in-theater shows in both Phoenix and Tucson.

"Arizona Opera has continually evolved over the past two years through the pandemic, and we are thrilled to welcome audiences back to the theater next season with a vibrant mix of programming designed for our whole community, both on and off the stage," said Arizona Opera's President and General Director, Joseph Specter. "The 2022/23 Season will once again bring phenomenal talent to our performances, in works that will delight opera goers, while providing thrilling opportunities for newcomers to experience our art form for the first time."

Please note: Current cast listings are included in the summary of the season highlights below.

The McDougall RED Series

The Falling and the Rising, Ariadne auf Naxos

Arizona Opera's 2022/23 Season will once again feature two McDougall RED Series productions presented in fall 2022 at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix and at Temple of Music and Art in Tucson.

Included in the McDougall RED Series will be the regional premiere of a new opera co-commissioned by Arizona Opera, The Falling and the Rising, and the return of a long-awaited Strauss masterpiece, Ariadne auf Naxos.

The Falling and the Rising

Music by Zach Redler, Libretto by Jerre Dye

Phoenix - October 14-16, 2022 - Herberger Theater Center

Tucson - October 22 & 23, 2022 - Temple of Music and Art

The Falling and the Rising is an operatic story of service and sacrifice, which traces the inner journey of a soldier who enters a coma after she suffers a roadside attack. As the soldier moves through her unconscious dreamscape, the audience will serve as both companion and witness, sharing powerful encounters with fellow service members along the way.

This opera centers around a strong female hero known only as "Soldier." After sending a video message home on the eve of her daughter's thirteenth birthday, Soldier is severely wounded by a roadside bomb. As she experiences a medically induced coma, she sees visions of other soldiers' stories, each on their journey toward healing and home.

Based on real-life interviews with wounded soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, this Soldier's odyssey was created to honor the indomitable spirit of our U.S. Military veterans. By shedding light on the inspirational power of their stories, Arizona Opera hopes to knit the civilian and veteran/military populations together through this story of family, service, sacrifice, and hope.

Arizona Opera's production of The Falling and the Rising will feature Tess Altiveros, reprising the role of the "Soldier," following her recent success in the role at Seattle Opera. The Seattle Times described her performance as "Enthralling" and Classical Voice North America commented that Altiveros "melded a fine voice that resounded of inner strength with a sympathetic countenance that bespoke complete identification with her role."

Leading the production in his company debut with Arizona Opera will be stage director Dennis Whitehead Darling, who recently served as the inaugural McCleave Fellow in Directing at Opera Memphis, a fellowship dedicated to fostering the careers of stage and music directors of color. Mr. Darling's extensive stage credits include both opera and theatre, at companies such as Houston Grand Opera, Hattiloo Theatre, Opera Columbus, and Opera Memphis.

Conductor Michael Sakir, Artistic Director of Intermountain Opera Bozeman, will lead the Arizona Opera Orchestra in his company debut, after making his recent Seattle Opera debut leading that company's production of The Falling and the Rising. Mr. Sakir's credits include Opera Memphis, Des Moines Metro Opera, Opera Orlando, and others. Sakir served for four seasons as Music Director of Opera Memphis, where he was involved in the company's civic practice programs, community partnerships, and commissioning projects.

Part of the McDougall Arizona Opera RED Series.

Ariadne auf Naxos

Music by Richard Strauss, Libretto by Hugo von Hofmannsthal

Phoenix - December 2-4, 2022 - Herberger Theater Center

Tucson - December 10 & 11, 2022 - Temple of Music and Art

Arizona Opera is at last delighted to present this Strauss masterpiece, which comes to the stage in a beautiful new production after its planned performances in Spring 2020, which were delayed due to the pandemic. Ariadne auf Naxos is an opera within an opera-a satirical farce that combines sumptuous music with hilarious antics.

A wealthy gentleman in Vienna commissions two pieces of entertainment as an after dinner treat for his guests-a dramatic opera and a lighted hearted theatrical comedy-to be performed by two separate group of artists. Unfortunately, the dinner is running late, and the two ensembles are forced by the host to perform on stage together, at the same time.

The heroine from the operatic story, Ariadne, has been abandoned by Theseus. She laments her lost love and yearns for death, as Zerbinetta and her four companions from the commedia dell'arte troupe attempt to cheer on Ariadne by singing and dancing, but without success. Zerbinetta insists that the best way to cure a broken heart is to find another love. Meanwhile, each of the four commedia men pursues Zerbinetta. High drama and great comedy ensue as Strauss' exquisite score-which includes the popular Composer's Aria and stratospheric Zerbinetta's Aria-carries the action to an ecstatic and love-filled conclusion.

Arizona Opera is grateful to have reassembled many artists from the original 2020 cast, including soprano Rebecca Nash as Ariadne, a role which will be shared with newcomer Leah Hawkins. Ms. Nash was the inaugural winner of the Dame Joan Sutherland Singing Award and has an international career that includes performances at the Metropolitan Opera (the Met), Carnegie Hall, the Glyndebourne Festival, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

An alumna of the Met's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, Leah Hawkins will be making her company debut with Arizona Opera as Ariadne, coming off a dynamic 2021/22 Season that has included appearances at the Met in the acclaimed new Terrence Blanchard opera, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, as well as performances in both new and canonical work at companies such as Opera National de Paris, the Cleveland Orchestra, and Des Moines Metro Opera.

This new production of Ariadne auf Naxos will be led by director Chuck Hudson, whose recent Arizona Opera productions of Don Pasquale and Falstaff earned high critical and audience praise. Mr. Hudson has also directed productions at major companies including Cape Town Opera (South Africa), Cincinnati Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Minnesota Opera, Atlanta Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Austin Opera, Hawaii Opera Theatre, Seattle Opera, Wolf Trap Opera, Opera Santa Barbara, and the San Francisco Opera Center.

Conductor Steven White, whose career has spanned over sixty-five operatic titles at a wide range of opera houses, including the Met, returns to Arizona Opera after following numerous successful appearances with the company, including productions of Tosca, Rusalka, Don Giovanni, and others. Maestro White's career has included performances with New York City Opera, L'Opera de Montréal, Vancouver Opera, Opera Colorado, Pittsburgh Opera, Michigan Opera Theater, Baltimore Opera, New Orleans Opera, and many others.

Part of the McDougall Arizona Opera RED Series.

Main Stage Series

Tosca, The Sound of Music, The Magic Flute

Arizona Opera's 2022/23 Season will feature three Main Stage Series productions presented in winter/spring 2023 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix and at the Tucson Music Hall, recently renamed the "Linda Ronstadt Music Hall."

Among the Beloved Classics to be featured are the return Giacomo Puccini's dramatic Tosca, and a production of Mozart's timeless fairytale, The Magic Flute. Rounding out the Main Stage will be the Arizona Opera company premiere of Rodgers and Hammerstein's treasured musical, The Sound of Music, presented in the Marlu Allan and Scott Stallard Modern Masterworks Series.

Tosca

Music by Giacomo Puccini, Libretto by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica

Phoenix - January 20-22, 2023 - Symphony Hall

Tucson - January 28 & 29, 2023 - Tucson Music Hall (now the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall)

One of the most passionate and popular works in the operatic repertoire, Puccini's Tosca makes its way back to the Arizona Opera stage in its first performances in five years. This political thriller is set in Rome in June 1800 and tells a story of love, jealousy, betrayal, lust, and self-sacrifice. Tosca's action takes place over a span of less than 24 hours during the Napoleonic wars and amidst great political unrest, making it one of the most exhilarating rides in opera.

The plot centers around three main characters: Rome's diva Floria Tosca, her lover Mario Cavaradossi, and the corrupt Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia. Scarpia has long lusted after Tosca, and when he suspects Cavaradossi of assisting an escaped political prisoner, he seizes the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. He will manipulate Tosca into revealing the prisoner's hiding place and Cavaradossi's involvement, so he can have Tosca for himself.

When Cavaradossi is captured, Scarpia offers Tosca a horrific bargain - she must give herself to Scarpia, or her lover will be killed. What will she choose, and who will survive?

Bringing to life the role of Floria Tosca is American soprano and Marion Roose Pullin Studio alumna Laura Wilde, a Richard Tucker Foundation career grant recipient, who's been praised by Opera News for having "a ravishingly beautiful sound, [and] a fine sense of style and character." In the 2021/22 Season, Wilde's ever-expanding career includes debuts at Washington National Opera and Opéra National de Paris, as well covering the role of Eva in Die Meistersinger at the Metropolitan Opera.

Sharing the role of Tosca and praised by Opera News for her "full, focused soprano," is soprano Caitlin Gotimer. Originally from Malverne, NY, Ms. Gotimer is also a recent graduate of the Pullin Opera Studio. Arizona Opera audiences heard Gotimer on multiple occasions, including as Micaëla in Bizet's Carmen and Fiordiligi in Mozart's Così fan tutte. In addition to multiple awards and honors, Gotimer is an alumna of several celebrated programs, including the Glimmerglass Festival and Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist Program.

South Korean tenor SeokJong Baek and American tenor John Matthew Myers will make their Arizona Opera debuts in the role of Cavaradossi. San Francisco Classical Voice hailed SeokJong Baek for his "warm, beautifully modulated voice." Baek is the winner of numerous awards, including First Place winner of the Loren L. Zachary Society National Vocal Competition and First Prize/Audience Award and Enrico Caruso Award winner of the Vincero World Singing Competition. This season, Baek's credits include his debut in the title role in Samson et Dalila at the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden, while joining the roster of the Metropolitan Opera.

Tenor John Matthew Myers, declared as an "artist to watch" by Opera News, has collaborated with companies such as the New York Philharmonic, Verbier Festival, Santa Fe Opera, and LA Opera, and made his surprise Los Angeles Philharmonic debut in 2017 as Mao in John Adams's Nixon in China conducted by the composer. Myers's breakout performance was hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "brightly lighted to match his declaiming voice."

Reprising the role of Baron Scarpia from Arizona Opera's 2017 production, Ukrainian-born American baritone Aleksey Bogdanov continues to establish himself as one of the most compelling performers of his generation. The 2021/22 Season kicked off with his Metropolitan Opera debut as Shchelkalov in Boris Godunov, broadcast on PBS and in movie theaters worldwide. Bogdanov will also appear as Rigoletto with Nashville Opera, Jack Rance in La Fanciulla del West with the Royal Swedish Opera, and in a Rachmaninoff triple bill with Odyssey Opera.

Sharing the role of Baron Scarpia, baritone Weston Hurt's recent engagements have included Count di Luna in Il Trovatore with Portland Opera, a virtual performance of Madison Opera's annual Opera in the Park concert, and a recital with Austin Opera as part of the Live from Indy Terrace Series. A graduate of the Juilliard Opera Center, Mr. Hurt has received many awards, including first place and the People's Choice Award from the Dallas Opera Guild Vocal Competition, the Vienna Prize from the George London Foundation, and first Place in the Oratorio Society of New York Competition.

Arizona Opera welcomes back stage director and winner of the Adelaide Bishop Award, Stephanie Havey, for this production of Tosca, following her recent successes in the company's productions of Carmen and La Traviata. Havey has staged productions for Seattle Opera, Opera de Montreal, Philadelphia Orchestra, Hawai'i Opera Theatre, Detroit Opera, Atlanta Opera, Opera Omaha, New York City Opera; and her new productions have been featured at Boston Lyric Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Tulsa Opera, Charlottesville Opera, Lyrique-en-mer Festival International de Belle-Ile, Curtis Institute of Music, Manhattan School of Music, and Carnegie Mellon University.

Praised for her "confidence and apparently inexhaustible verve" (The New York Times), conductor Daniela Candillari, continues to be recognized for her dynamic and compelling performances at opera houses and concert stages throughout North America and Europe. Candillari made her Met debut in the 2021/22 Season conducting Aucoin's Eurydice. She also leads a new production of Jeanine Tesori's Blue with Detroit Opera and workshops the composer's Grounded with Washington National Opera and the Met, conducts Fire Shut Up in My Bones at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Carmen at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, and leads Eugene Onegin with Music Academy of the West. Ms. Candillari's most recent Arizona Opera appearance was the world premiere of the company's first feature film, The Copper Queen, released in late 2021.

Production made possible, in part, by a gift from Marlys A. Beider.

The Sound of Music

Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse

Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp

Phoenix - March 3-5, 2023 - Symphony Hall

Tucson - March 11 & 12, 2023 - Tucson Music Hall (now the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall)

Fall in love all over again with this timeless classic! A wonderful opportunity to bring the entire family to Arizona Opera and experience familiar favorites and beloved characters, this treasured musical is based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers, and set in Austria on the eve of the Anschluss in 1938. The Sound of Music tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun.

Maria falls in love with the children, and eventually their widower father, Captain von Trapp. He is ordered to accept a commission in the German navy, but he opposes the Nazis. Captain von Trapp and Maria decide on a daring plan to flee Austria with the children, with everything at stake. Many songs from the musical have become enduring family classics, including "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Do-Re-Mi," and the title song, "The Sound of Music."

Bringing to life the role of Maria, Cadie J. Bryan has been praised by Opera News as "sparkling" and "pertly pealing." Ms. Bryan, whose most recent performances include the role of Despina in Arizona Opera's 2021/22 Season production of Così fan tutte, is quickly emerging as a captivating and versatile performer in a variety of repertoire. Bryan's 2021/22 Season featured multiple house and role debuts including with The Dallas Opera in concert for the Hart Institute for Women Conductors, and with Opera Las Vegas as Addie Mills in the West Coast premiere of Ricky Ian Gordon's The House Without a Christmas Tree. A recent graduate of the Pullin Opera Studio, Bryan has been seen at Arizona Opera as Musetta in La Bohème, Susanna in Le Nozze di Figaro, and Bess in Riders of the Purple Sage.

A true love story within a love story, Bryan is married to fellow operatic artist, baritone Jonathan Bryan, who makes his Arizona Opera debut playing Captain von Trapp.

Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Jonathan Bryan has been praised for his "beautifully resonant baritone," and "substantial sound." Mr. Bryan has performed leading roles on stages throughout the United States and abroad and is an alumnus of The Atlanta Opera Studio, Wolf Trap Opera, and the Glimmerglass Festival. A Georgia District Winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, he is also a recent alumnus of Washington National Opera's Cafritz Young Artist Program, and has been engaged in an array of roles, from Marcello in La Bohème to Sharpless in Madama Butterfly.

The Sound of Music will take place in a new production created by internationally recognized director of opera and theater, Francesca Zambello. One of the most celebrated directors of our time, Zambello's work has been seen at the Metropolitan Opera, Teatro alla Scala, the Bolshoi, Covent Garden, the Munich Staatsoper, Paris Opera, New York City Opera, Washington National Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and English National Opera. She is currently the Artistic Director of Washington National Opera and the Artistic and General Director of the Glimmerglass Festival, where Zambello's picturesque production of The Sound of Music will first appear in summer 2022, before making its way to Arizona Opera this coming spring.

Conductor George Manahan has served for more than a decade as Director of Orchestral Activities at the Manhattan School of Music. He also served as Music Director of New York City Opera, Portland Opera, Richmond Symphony, and American Composers' Orchestra. A recipient of Columbia University's Ditson Conductor's Award, Manahan was honored by the American Society of Composers and Publishers (ASCAP) for his "career-long advocacy for American composers and the music of our time." His recent Carnegie Hall performance of Barber's Antony and Cleopatra was hailed by audiences and critics alike. "The fervent and sensitive performance that Manahan presided over made the best case for this opera that I have ever encountered," said The New York Times.

Part of the Marlu Allan and Scott Stallard Modern Masterworks Series.

The Magic Flute

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder

Phoenix - April 7-9, 2023 - Symphony Hall

Tucson - April 15 & 16, 2023 - Tucson Music Hall (now the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall)

Mozart's beloved classic, The Magic Flute, is a fairytale of darkness and light, which explores the journey in search of truth and reason, love, and enlightenment.

As the action unfolds, Tamino, a prince lost in a foreign land, is pursued by a terrifying monster. He is rescued by three mysterious ladies, who kill the monster and give Tamino a picture of Pamina, daughter of the Queen of the Night, with whom he falls instantly in love. They tell him that Pamina has been captured by the powerful and evil Sarastro, and Tamino vows to rescue her.

With the gift of a magic flute and magic bells, as well as the light-hearted assistance of the bird-catcher, Papageno, Tamino sets off on his dangerous quest. However, he soon discovers that nothing, not even Day and Night, is quite as it first appears.

The role of Tamino will be shared by tenors Terrence Chin-Loy and Brad Bickhardt. Terrence Chin-Loy returns to the Arizona Opera stage portraying the role of Tamino in The Magic Flute. An alum of the Pullin Opera Studio, Chin-Loy opened the 2021/22 Season in his debut at the Metropolitan Opera in Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up In My Bones. A graduate of Indiana University, Yale University, and Mannes College, Mr. Chin-Loy most recently sang with Arizona Opera Henrik Egerman in A Little Night Music and Ferrando in Così fan tutte.

Incoming Pullin Studio Artist Brad Bickhardt brings experience from roles in both opera and musical theatre, with companies including Opera Naples, Opera Saratoga, Tri-Cities Opera, and Opera Ithaca. A graduate of the Indiana University Opera and Ballet Theater, the Korean-American tenor has had successes in numerous roles as a young artist, including with the Glimmerglass Festival and Wolf Trap Opera.

Two rising sopranos will be featured in the role of Pamina, Tiffany Choe and Véronique Filloux. Pullin Studio artist and Korean American soprano Tiffany Choe was born and raised in Southern California. An emerging artist from Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music, Choe trained at the prestigious Ravinia's Steans Music Institute as a fellow, and has performed roles ranging from Mimì in La Bohème, to Susanna in The Marriage of Figaro, to Magda in Puccini's La Rondine.

Sharing the responsibilities for Pamina will be fellow Pullin Artist, French-American soprano Véronique Filloux, who has been noted for using her "dazzling coloratura and lithe stage presence to piquant comedic effect" (Opera News). A graduate of the Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist program, Filloux has brought to life a range of traditional and contemporary operatic roles, including Despina in Così fan tutte, Chan in Charlie Parker's Yardbird, and the title role in Semele.

Stage director Tara Faircloth's work has been seen in opera houses around the nation. Faircloth returns to Arizona Opera where her directing credits include Pirates of Penzance, Carmen (2016), Don Giovanni, and The Marriage of Figaro. Critics hailed her recent directorial debut at Lyric Opera of Chicago: a "wickedly funny, elegantly sung, cleverly directed production of Rossini's The Barber of Seville." In recent seasons, she created new productions of The Little Prince (Utah Opera), Ariadne auf Naxos (Wolf Trap Opera), Il re pastore (Merola Opera), Agrippina (Ars Lyrica Houston), and L'incoronazione di Poppea (Boston Baroque). Faircloth's engagements in the 2021/22 Season included several new productions, including Emmeline with Tulsa Opera, La Traviata at Opera Santa Barbara and The Merry Wives of Windsor with The Juilliard School.

Grammy nominated conductor, arranger, orchestrator, and composer James Lowe will return to conduct The Magic Flute with Arizona Opera following his company debut in the 2021/22 Season production of El Milagro del Recuerdo. Lowe has garnered praise for "beautifully sculpted" (Opera News) performances, and appears regularly with major opera houses in the U.S. and abroad, as well as on Broadway, including the world premiere of Ricky Ian Gordon and Michael Korie's The Garden of the Finzi-Continis with New York City Opera, Songbird, a new adaptation of Offenbach's La Périchole with The Glimmerglass Festival (which Lowe also arranged and orchestrated), and several productions over his long relationship with Houston Grand Opera. On Broadway, Lowe was the Music Director and Conductor of the recent revival of LES MISERABLES, as well as the Tony Award-winning revival of Cole Porter's Anything Goes, starring Sutton Foster and Joel Grey.

Production made possible, in part, by a gift from Marlys A. Beider.

The Falling and the Rising

Cast and Creatives:

Music: Zach Redler

Libretto: Jerre Dye

Conductor: Michael Sakir

Stage Director: Dennis Whitehead Darling

Assistant Stage Director: Mario Pacheco

Soldier: Tess Altiveros

Toledo/Doctor #1: Audrey Babcock

Jumper/Doctor #2: Brad Bickhardt

Homecoming Soldier/Doctor #3: Schyler Vargas

Colonel/Doctor #4: Thomas Cannon

Ariadne auf Naxos

Cast and Creatives:

Music: Richard Strauss

Libretto: Hugo Von Hofmannsthal

Conductor: Steven White

Stage Director: Chuck Hudson

Assistant Stage Director: Mario Pacheco

Ariadne: Rebecca Nash and Leah Hawkins

Bacchus: Corey Bix and Bille Bruley

Zerbinetta: Nicole Haslett and Véronique Filloux

Composer: Sarah Coit and Lauren Cook

Music Master: Kyle Pfortmiller

Dancing Master / Scaramuccio: Brad Bickhardt

Harlequin: Schyler Vargas

Brighella: David Margulis

Truffaldino: Peter Morgan

Naiad: Tiffany Choe

Dryad: Stephanie Sanchez

Echo: Kaitlyn Sabrowsky

Major Domo: Dale Dreyfoos

Wig Maker: Aaron Smith

Lackey: Greg Guenther

Officer: Paul Nicosia

Tosca

Cast and Creatives:

Music: Giacomo Puccini

Libretto: Luigi Illica & Giuseppe Giacosa

Conductor: Daniela Candillari

Stage Director: Stephanie Havey

Assistant Stage Director: Mario Pacheco

Tosca: Laura Wilde and Caitlin Gotimer

Cavaradossi: SeokJong Baek and John Matthew Myers

Scarpia: Aleksey Bogdanov and Weston Hurt

Angelotti: Jeremy Aye

Sacristan: Brandon Morales

Spoletta: Brad Bickhardt

The Sound of Music

Cast and Creatives:

Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse

Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp

Conductor: George Manahan

Original Concept Director: Francesca Zambello

Stage Director: Ian Silverman

Assistant Stage Director: Mario Pacheco

Maria Rainer: Cadie J. Bryan

Captain Von Trapp: Jonathan Bryan

The Mother Abbess: Alexandria Shiner

Elsa Schraeder: Alyson Cambridge

Liesl: Véronique Filloux

Max Detweiler: Peter Morgan

Sister Margaretta: Tiffany Choe

Sister Berthe: Lauren Cook

Rolf Gruber: Schyler Vargas

The Magic Flute

Cast and Creatives:

Music: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Libretto: Emanuel Schikaneder

Conductor: James Lowe

Stage Director: Tara Faircloth

Assistant Stage Director: Mario Pacheco

Tamino: Terrence Chin-Loy and Brad Bickhardt

Pamina: Tiffany Choe and Véronique Filloux

Queen of the Night: Katrina Galka and Emily Misch

Sarastro: Matthew Anchel

Papageno: Skyler Vargas

First Lady: Kaitlyn Sabrowsky

Second Lady: Lauren Cook

Third Lady: Alice Chung

Monastatos: Dylan Morrongiello

Speaker: Peter Morgan

Papagena: Grace Kahl

Season Subscriptions for Arizona Opera's 2022/23 Season are on sale now. Ticket purchasing access and priority seating will be given to current season subscribers. Create Your Own Series and single tickets go on sale August 1, 2022. For more information, visit azopera.org.