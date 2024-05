LA BOHEME & More Set for The Met's 2024 Live In HD Summer Encores

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For four consecutive Wednesdays, beginning July 24 and ending August 14, the Metropolitan Opera will present the 2024 Summer Encores, featuring four past performances from its celebrated Live in HD series of cinema transmissions. The lineup opens with the 2018 broadcast of Puccini’s timeless classic La Bohème, starring soprano Sonya Yoncheva as the fragile seamstress Mimì and tenor Michael Fabiano as the passionate poet Rodolfo, and continues with the 2014 broadcast of Rossini’s La Cenerentola, starring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in the title role, alongside tenor Juan Diego Flórez as her Prince Charming; the 2016 broadcast of Puccini’s Turandot, with soprano Nina Stemme, tenor Marco Berti, and soprano Anita Hartig; and the 2020 broadcast the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, featuring soprano Angel Blue and bass-baritone Eric Owens.

Screening dates for each title at select theaters in the United States and Canada are listed below. Tickets in the United States can be purchased through Fathom Events, and tickets in Canada can be purchased through Cineplex. Additional encore dates may vary in independent national theaters and in select international venues. Check your local cinema listings. Learn more at metopera.org/SummerEncores.



The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024 Live in HD Summer Encore Schedule

in the United States and Canada:



Puccini’s La Bohème (Wednesday, July 24)

Puccini’s timeless love story, which includes some of its composer’s most beloved music, has moved generations of opera lovers since its 1896 world premiere. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva is the fragile seamstress Mimì, who instantly falls in love with the passionate poet Rodolfo, sung by tenor Michael Fabiano. Soprano Susanna Phillips and baritone Lucas Meachem trade both spars and kisses as the on-again, off-again lovers Musetta and Marcello, with baritone Alexey Lavrov and bass Matthew Rose rounding out the rambunctious gang of bohemian friends. Maestro Marco Armiliato takes the podium to lead Franco Zeffirelli’s picturesque staging.

Original transmission: February 24, 2018



Rossini’s La Cenerentola (Wednesday, July 31)

Rossini’s charming take on the Cinderella story features a brilliant cast, led by bel canto stars mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in the title role and tenor Juan Diego Flórez as her Prince Charming. Baritone Alessandro Corbelli delivers a comic tour de force as Don Magnifico, Cinderella’s stepfather. Baritone Pietro Spagnoli is Dandini, the Prince’s valet, who, disguised as his master, puts the prospective brides to the test, and bass-baritone Luca Pisaroni is the philosopher Alidoro, who takes the place of the fairy godmother. Conductor Fabio Luisi leads Cesare Lievi’s whimsical production.

Original transmission: May 10, 2014



Puccini’s Turandot (Wednesday, August 7)

Franco Zeffirelli’s glittering production stars the great dramatic soprano Nina Stemme as Turandot, the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men. Tenor Marco Berti is Calàf, the unknown prince who solves Turandot’s riddles and wins her love. Soprano Anita Hartig sings Liù, the faithful slave girl who gives her life to save Calàf, and bass Alexander Tsymbalyuk is Timur. Paolo Carignani conducts.

Original transmission: January 30, 2016



The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (Wednesday, August 14)

During the 2019–20 season, one of America’s greatest operas returned to the Met stage for the first time in 30 years, with the premiere of James Robinson’s vibrant new production of Porgy and Bess. In this Live in HD transmission, bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue star in the title roles, headlining a phenomenal ensemble cast. The performance also features soprano Golda Schultz as Clara, soprano Latonia Moore as Serena, tenor Frederick Ballentine as Sportin’ Life, bass-baritone Donovan Singletary as Jake, and bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Crown. And as the community matriarch Maria, veteran mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves delivers a scene-stealing performance. David Robertson conducts this beloved score, which includes a number of melodies that have become classic American standards.

Original transmission: February 1, 2020



The 2024–25 Live in HD season will begin on October 5, 2024, with Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann, and continues with Jeanine Tesori’s Grounded (October 19, 2024), Puccini’s Tosca (November 23, 2024), Verdi’s Aida (January 25, 2025), Beethoven’s Fidelio (March 15, 2025), Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro (April 26, 2025), Strauss’s Salome (May 17, 2025), and Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia (May 31, 2025). All performances will be Saturday matinees transmitted live from the Met stage. An encore of Mozart’s The Magic Flute from 2006 will also be presented on December 7 in the United States, with dates varying internationally.

