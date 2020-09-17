Anna Netrebko Hospitalized With COVID-19

The opera star revealed that she is also being treated for COVID-related pneumonia.

Opera star Anna Netrebko has shared via social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment.

Netrebko also revealed that she is being treated for COVID-related pneumonia, and her husband and son have not caught the virus.

Hello friends, I want to share with you that I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently in the hospital for medical treatment. I am doing well but also have COVID-related pneumonia, so I need medical supervision. 1/3 - Anna Netrebko (@AnnaNetrebko) September 17, 2020

I knew of course there was always going to be a risk that I might get infected. But I don't regret going back to performing because I strongly believe that we need culture, now as ever. I am expected to make a full recovery thanks to the wonderful care I'm receiving. 2/3 - Anna Netrebko (@AnnaNetrebko) September 17, 2020

We are very, very grateful that Yusif and Tiago have tested negative for the virus. Yusif has tested positive for antibodies so he is clear to perform, which makes me very happy. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. 3/3 - Anna Netrebko (@AnnaNetrebko) September 17, 2020

