Anna Netrebko Hospitalized With COVID-19

The opera star revealed that she is also being treated for COVID-related pneumonia.

Sep. 17, 2020  

Opera star Anna Netrebko has shared via social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment.

Netrebko also revealed that she is being treated for COVID-related pneumonia, and her husband and son have not caught the virus.

