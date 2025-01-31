Anabella Lenzu To Celebrate New Book Release at Peridance Center In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anabella Lenzu will celebrate the release of her new book, Teaching and Learning Dance through Meaningful Gestures, in February. The event will take place on Sunday, February 23rd, 2025 at 2PM at Peridance Center (126 East 13th Street, New York, NY, 10003), Studio 3.

The book launch and reading is free and seating is limited. RSVP required: info@anabellalenzu.com.

Internationally acclaimed dancer, choreographer, and educator Anabella Lenzu unveils her latest work, Teaching and Learning Dance Through Meaningful Gestures — a groundbreaking exploration of the philosophy, technique, and art of dance pedagogy.

Anabella will be reading passages from her NEW book Teaching and Learning Dance Through Meaningful Gestures, show short dance videos from the ALDD repertory, and have a Q&A session.

Teaching and Learning Dance Through Meaningful Gestures is the fruition of Anabella's 35 years as a dance teacher, scholar, and pedagogue across 3 continents.

Teaching and Learning Dance Through Meaningful Gestures explores how technique is a philosophy and a theory, and how the body is an instrument for expression.

The 200-page book containing 250 images and 50 illustrations, Teaching and Learning Dance Through Meaningful Gestures is exceptional in its scope and hopes to inspire and enlighten dancers, dance educators, and the arts community alike.

“Knowledge needs to be shared,” says Lenzu. “My goal is to inspire a dialogue between teachers and students while providing tools to create independent thinkers and movers.”

About the Book

Teaching and Learning Dance Through Meaningful Gestures combines Lenzu's 35 years of experience teaching and choreographing across Argentina, Chile, Italy, and the United States. The book explores dance as both an intellectual and emotional practice, weaving together personal anecdotes, teaching strategies, and innovative methodologies. With reflections on cultural, psychological, and anatomical perspectives, Lenzu empowers readers to view dance as a holistic and transformative art form.

Key features include:

Practical techniques for teaching and learning dance.

Insights into creating meaningful gestures and choreography.

Tools to foster creativity, self-awareness, and emotional expression.

An extensive section on dance anatomy and alignment.

Resources for educators, including syllabi and metaphors to inspire students.

With endorsements from leading figures in the dance world, the book is poised to become an essential resource:

About the Author:

Originally from Argentina, Anabella Lenzu is a dancer, choreographer, and educator who has taught at more than 50 institutions worldwide. She is the founder and artistic director of Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama, a company known for its thought-provoking and historically conscious dance theater. Lenzu is also the author of the acclaimed book Unveiling Motion and Emotion and a frequent contributor to leading dance publications.

Availability and Events

Teaching and Learning Dance Through Meaningful Gestures is available now in paperback and e-book formats through https://www.anabellalenzu.com/meaningful-gestures

Anabella Lenzu will be hosting book signings, virtual discussions, and workshops to engage readers and the dance community. For a full schedule of events, visit www.anabellalenzu.com.

About the Artists:

Anabella Lenzu is a dancer, choreographer, scholar & educator with 35 years of experience working in her native Argentina, Chile, Italy, and the USA.

Lenzu directs her own company, Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama, which since 2006 has presented 400 performances, created 15 choreographic works and performed at 100 venues, presenting thought provoking and historically conscious dance-theater in NYC.

As a choreographer, she has been commissioned all over the world for opera, TV programs, theatre productions, and by many dance companies. She has produced and directed several award-winning short dance films and screened her work in over 200 festivals both nationally and internationally.

Lenzu founded her own dance school L'Atelier Centro Creativo de Danza in 1994 in Argentina, and as an educator for more than 30 years, she has been teaching in more than 50 institutions, including universities, professional dance studios, companies, festivals, and symposiums in the USA, Canada, Ireland, Egypt, Australia, Panamá, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, London, and Italy.

In 2023, Anabella received the National Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Independent Sector by NDEO (National Dance Education Organization) and in 2022, the Innovative Dance Educator Award by NYSDEA (New York State Dance Education Association), acknowledging her work as a dance educator who develops innovative pedagogy in the dance field, groundbreaking teachings that have a significant impact on dance, as well as an established record of exemplary leadership on the state and national level in USA.

Lenzu has written for various dance and arts magazines and published her first book in 2013, entitled Unveiling Motion and Emotion. The book contains writings in Spanish and English on the importance of dance, community, choreography, and dance pedagogy. Her second book, Teaching Dance through Meaningful Gestures, was published in 2025.

Todd Carroll, a professional photographer and educator with over 25 years of experience, presently maintains a photo-studio in Brooklyn, New York, where he works freelance for various international magazines and publications, as well as his personally driven projects. He obtained a Masters of Professional Studies in Digital Photography Degree from SVA in NYC in 2009 and currently works and teaches classes there. http://www.toddcarrollphoto.com

Comments