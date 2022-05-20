American Opera Project and NYU Tisch Present LOSING CONTROL

The American Opera Project announces Losing Control, a live performance of eleven fifteen-minute World Premiere operas, performed at 7:30pm on May 26 and 27, 2022 at NYU's Black Box Theater in NY, NY.

This year's theme, Losing Control, was inspired by the 2022 centennial of the incorporation of the American Birth Control League (now Planned Parenthood) under NY State laws.

LOSING CONTROL will see the premiere of eleven 15-minute operas inspired by this historic, and current, systemic struggle.

The World Premiere operas were created in the NYU/Tisch Opera Lab, a collaboration between Brooklyn contemporary opera producer The American Opera Project [AOP] and NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. The Lab is a cross-departmental collaboration that was founded in 2015 by faculty members Randall Eng (Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program [GMTWP]) and Sam Helfrich (Department of Design). This year's Opera Lab is led by co-founder Sam Helfirich and NYU Tisch School of the Arts' GMTWP Adjunct Professor, TJ Rubin. GMTWP provides the librettists and composers, AOP provides the singers and music directors, and the Dept. of Design provides the designers.

Losing Control will be directed by Nina Fry, I-Chen Wang, Sam Helfich, and Francisco Rivera Rodriguez, and including costume, set, and lighting design by Amanda Roberge and Josh Oberlander, the works featured were created by Sean Havrilla, Peyton Marion, Danny Ursetti, Vaibu Mohan, Teresa Lotz, Troy Defour, Ella Yoon, James Salem, Zach Catron, Jessie Field, Mark T Evans, Andi Lee Carter, Erin Hoerchler, Andrew Strano, Henco Espag, Danielle Koenig, Julio Vaquero,Clare Bierman, Angelique Mouyis, Gabe Caruso, Pablo Concha, and Momo Akashi.

Losing Control will be performed by Ariadne Greif, Brittany Fowler, Laura Virella, Kris Königin, Lucas Bouk, Amelia Watkins, MaKayla McDonald, Cáitlín Burke, Jordan Rutter, Aaron-Casey Gould, and will be supported on piano by Music Directors Candace Chien and Jeremy Chan.

Due to COVID restrictions, performances are closed to the general public. For press inquiries and attendance, please contact Caitlin Mead, cmead@aopopera.org. For more information on the program, visit aopopera.org/nyu-opera-lab. To receive a recording of Losing Control or for programming opportunities, contact info@aopopera.org.