Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

zzzahara Shares New Song 'Bulletproof' With Mareux

The track was released alongside a new music vide.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  
zzzahara Shares New Song 'Bulletproof' With Mareux

Rising Los Angeles-based queer guitarist and songwriter zzzahara shares a new song, "bulletproof" featuring Los Angeles-based musician and producer Mareux, alongside a video. The new track is taken from their forthcoming debut album as a solo artist, out later this year on Lex Records, and follows the first offering "get out of la." More music from zzzahara is imminent.

"'Perfect Girl' had been on repeat for me all of last year," zzzahara says. "One day I decided to reach out to Mareux to record in the studio and he was down. It was his first time ever in a music recording studio so it was nice to be able to open a different world for him. Watching Mareux play synth was wonderful, he had so many melodies. When we overlapped our voices for the chorus, it was just dark, powerful, and moving. I am beyond happy for the turnout of 'bulletproof,' we wasted no time on the last day at the studio, and I'll never forget how hard we both worked on this for hours upon hours. In this process I found a great friend and someone I shared a lot in common with and I'm so happy that we met."

"Working with zzzahara on 'bulletproof' was a life-changing experience," Mareux says. "I'm very stubborn in collabs but I felt zero frustration this time. From the start everything flowed so naturally. I think we played off each other's strengths and this is obvious if you listen to the song. Z understands all the nuances there are to writing emotional and romantic music and they are very detail oriented like myself. 'bulletproof' is a song that you can listen to over and over again and still find new elements."

Born to Filipino and Mexican parents and raised in Highland Park where they still reside, zzzahara is the moniker of queer songwriter and guitarist Zahara Jaime. Growing up in Los Angeles, they felt disconnected from Southern California's predominantly straight white male rock scene and discovered making music as a way to process the experience of living in an ever-gentrifying city.

They became the touring guitarist for Eyedress aka Idris Vicuña in 2018, which spawned the collaborative duo The Simps, who released their Siblings LP earlier this year. Following their solo debut EP Simp.Wave in 2021, zzzahara signed to Lex Records and put the finishing touches on their forthcoming debut album, a collection of songs about queerness, love, lust, absurdism and feeling lost that trace their stylistic and emotional evolution from childhood through present day.

Watch the new music video here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).