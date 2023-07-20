zzzahara Confirms New Album in 'Tender' in September

The new album will be released on September 22.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

zzzahara Confirms New Album in 'Tender' in September

Los Angeles-based queer guitarist and songwriter zzzahara confirms they’ll be releasing a new album, Tender, on September 22 via Lex Records. In celebration, they share a new song from the LP “Girls On SSRIs Don’t Cry” with accompanying music video.

“Watching someone you love in and out of SSRIs is difficult but even more challenging for them and their life,” they detail of the song. “All you can do is give space and respect that they are going through a hard time... never taking anything personal. Withdrawal is chalk filled with evil surprises like brain zaps, depression, loss of appetite, dizziness... you get the picture.”

zzzahara will be performing select dates this fall, including their first ever European shows—complete list of dates below.

Their debut album, Liminal Spaces, was released to critical acclaim via Lex Records in 2022. Of the album, Ones to Watch wrote, “The beauty of zzzahara’s songwriting is how brilliantly they take the mundane and make it magical.”

Liminal Spaces features singles “get out of la,” “lust,” “gurl,” “cupid’s out tonight”—which FLOOD praised as “a playfully bitter fantasy about a less-than-helpful evil cousin of cupid,” while American Songwriter called it “mysterious and riveting,” comparing zzzahara’s voice to an “ancient secret”—and more.

Born to Filipino and Mexican parents and raised in Highland Park where they still reside, zzzahara is the moniker of queer songwriter and guitarist Zahara Jaime. Growing up in Los Angeles, they felt disconnected from Southern California’s predominantly straight white male rock scene and discovered making music as a way to process the experience of living in an ever-gentrifying city.

They became the touring guitarist for Eyedress aka Idris Vicuña in 2018, which spawned the collaborative duo The Simps, who released their Siblings LP last year. Following their solo debut EP Simp.Wave in 2021, zzzahara signed to Lex Records and put the finishing touches on their debut album, a collection of songs about queerness, love, lust, absurdism and feeling lost that trace their stylistic and emotional evolution from childhood through present day.

TOUR DATES

October 18—They’re Gonna Be Big @ Supersonic—Paris, FR
October 24—Courtyard Theatre—London, UK
November 1—Café Du Nord—San Francisco, CA
November 3—Substance Festival—Los Angeles, CA
November 5—FREAKOUT Festival—Seattle, WA

Photo credit: Kate Garner



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
DJ Karaba Shares New Single Nostalgie Photo
DJ Karaba Shares New Single 'Nostalgie'

The new track arrives alongside a video showcasing Karaba’s lively set. “Nostalgie” is an exercise in movement infused with smooth jazz instrumentation and rumba, laying the foundation for the ear-catching horns to take hold. The single melds the nostalgic sounds Karaba heard as a child with a modern electronic afrobeats lens.

2
Raven Black Launches the Scream Tour Summer 2023 Dates Photo
Raven Black Launches the Scream Tour Summer 2023 Dates

RAVEN BLACK is gearing up for the upcoming, headlining run, THE SCREAM TOUR with special guests LIVING DEAD GIRL and OWLS & ALIENS! Launching August 12 at Leatherheads in Salt Lake City, UT the tour winds though the South and Central United States, wrapping up August 27th at Deco Ballroom in San Antonio.

3
Francis of Delirium Return With Catherine Marks-Produced Single Photo
Francis of Delirium Return With Catherine Marks-Produced Single

Following a busy year of touring with the likes of Soccer Mommy, Briston Maroney, Horsegirl, The Districts and hitting Treefort Fest, Shaky Knees, Eurosonic, Iceland Airwaves, as well as opening for The 1975, the young Luxembourgish band is back with a new sound. “Real Love” hints at the songwriting direction of 21-year-old Jana Bahrich.

4
Rick Hyde Drops Streets Aint The Same Ft. Benny The Butcher & Elcamino Photo
Rick Hyde Drops 'Streets Ain't The Same' Ft. Benny The Butcher & Elcamino

Rick Hyde’s debut BSF project, Plates 2 (2021) featured appearances from Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, A$AP Ferg, G Herbo, Meyhem Lauren, Skyzoo, Jay Worthy, KIlla Kyleon and production from The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, Daringer and of course; DJ Shay and he followed that up with STIMA (2022).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Apple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIESApple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIES
POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'
((( O ))) shares 'don't die'((( O ))) shares 'don't die'
Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills StadiumJason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadium

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET