vivi rincon Releases 'angela' & Announces Debut EP 'crash landing'

The project is produced by Matt Martin (COIN, Faye Webster) and will be out on February 22nd, 2023.

Nov. 10, 2022  

vivi rincon pulls no punches in "angela," her newly released bitter breakup ballad. Reminiscent of the heady heartbreak of Olivia Rodrigo, "angela" channels "what happens when love is transformed into something ugly - anger and hurt," says vivi. "But still feeling free enough to say "F YOU!" as loud as you can."

The release comes with the announcement of the queer singer-songwriter's debut EP, crash landing. The project is produced by Matt Martin (COIN, Faye Webster) and will be out on February 22nd, 2023.

"Save your breath and spare your tears," begins the prickly chorus aimed at the eponymous target. vivi strikes gold when she is at her most brutally honest. Although she says that the song was written about a girl she'd only known for two weeks, the verses pack a real sting. Churning guitar arrangements and an organic beat underscore vivi's scalding read of "angela."

Pop punk creeps into vivi's vocals as she delivers emotionally-charged lyrics like, "you miss me, you hate me / synonymous lately" or the more scathing, "you gave me hell and some bad head / oh god sometimes I wish you were dead"

vivi says of the upcoming EP, "'crash landing' explores the intricacies of a relationship, the ups and downs, the passion and the hate, the beautiful and the terrifying. And navigating through the intense feelings that come with being madly in love with someone." In this earnest and honest EP, vivi charts the winding road of emotions in a relationship with maturity and clarity exemplary of a debut.

As a half-Mexican half-Venezuelan queer woman, vivi grew up appreciating the diversity of her hometown Houston, Texas. Heading to Berklee School of Music, the singer-songwriter met her girlfriend and eventual musical collaborator. The 21 year old found viral success on TikTok after posting her debut single "if we lived on the moon," produced by her girlfriend.

The heartfelt ballad, a vulnerable confession of vivi's struggles as a queer woman, amassed an astonishing 1.3M views. The video garnered feedback from the likes of Lizzy McAlpine, Madeline The Person, and Alexander Stewart, amongst thousands of other comments hailing vivi for the nuance and honesty of her songwriting.

Listen to the new single here:



