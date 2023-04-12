Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
shy martin Releases New Single 'glued to the floor'

The track is taken from her upcoming new album late night thoughts out May 19 via The Orchard.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Rising Swedish pop act shy martin has today revealed her brand-new single "glued to the floor" and its accompanying lyric video, taken from her upcoming new album late night thoughts out May 19 via The Orchard.

"glued to the floor" is the follow up to the single "late night thoughts" which gained a great reaction from press with Clash calling the track "exceptionally exciting", at radio with consistent support from BBC Radio 1 and with editorial playlists, including NME's 'New Bangers' and Spotify's 'Fresh & Chill' and 'Indie Pop'.

Speaking about her new single, shy said, "'glued to the floor' was the last song written for the album. It kind of sums up how I felt for a really long time. When we first started working on the album I was in a really weird headspace.

I had just started with antidepressants for the first time and it had such a huge impact on how I felt at the time so I really wanted to write about it. For years, my fans have been sharing their stories and struggles with me, creating this safe and nonjudgmental space that I'm very thankful for. It's really special and has inspired me a lot."

shy's new album late night thoughts is her boldest, most openly emotional, brave and beautiful work to date. An album dealing with topics including mental health, recovery, and the search for happiness, late night thoughts presents shy as she's always wanted to be heard. The album represents an example of pop world-building at its best, creating a fresh realm for fans to enter, as well a personal reset, the beginning of a new chapter in shy's life.

shy explains, "When I look back at my old songs, it feels like I'm looking back at the younger version of myself. And this feels like this music is where I am at the moment. It's a new era, creatively. The biggest thing this process has taught me to just enjoy it... to enjoy these years, where I get to do what I love."

shy has an esteemed career as a songwriter, having previously written tracks for the likes of The Chainsmokers, Ellie Goulding, Jess Glyne and Astrid S that have seen her amass more than 3 billion streams on Spotify alone. shy is a participating member in Max Martin's 'Equalizer Project' which seeks to further promote and celebrate women in the music industry, while she has also been part of Bebe Rexha's 'Women In Harmony' events.

shy martin's brand-new single "glued to the floor" is out now and her album late night thoughts will arrive on May 19.

Watch the new lyric video here:

photo by Hampus Hjellström



