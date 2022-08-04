pinkpirate Shares New Single 'Daisy'

pinkpirate has shared new single and video '"Daisy" and also announced their new EP i don't want to grow up boring, out this September on [PIAS] Recordings. The new single was co-produced alongside Bullion (Nilüfer Yanya, Orlando Weeks, Westerman, Joviale), and follows previous track and video 'Do You Want It All'.

pinkpirate is 20-year-old Bognor Regis musician and producer Caitlin Brown (she/they), who first caught ears with a series of self-releases including 2021 single 'Nowhere', which has amassed over 1.5 million streams and was picked up by Spotify's 'New Music Friday' and 'Our Generation'.

With "Daisy", pinkpirate hopes to portray a positive queer narrative, focusing on the innocence and naivety in the early stages of queer relationships. Inspired by Caitlin's partner, 'Daisy' glows with a sense of unmistakable sweetness and light, a direct contrast to the objectification, demonisation and tragedy which too often shadow LGBTQ+ stories in heteronormative society and pop culture.

In their words;"I started writing 'Daisy' when my girlfriend joked about me writing a song for her within the first few weeks of our relationship. I wanted to try and capture the innocence of a brand new relationship, especially within a WLW relationship that is often seen in a sexualised or demonised way. Although it is partly a song for my partner, it's also a song to help talk about WLW relationships in general."

"I really wanted to talk about small things that are relatable to everyone to try and highlight how queer relationships involve the same things as any other relationship. I began writing with the chorus and it was inspired by some more R&B/jazz music that I was listening to a lot of at the time, including H.E.R and Raveena."

The track's visuals follow on from the mood set in the video for previous single 'Do You Want It All', this time following the course of a first date by the seaside as early affections bloom. "We spent a day filming in Brighton, which is where my partner lives. The song is basically talking about being there together so it felt like it was only right to be shot there" says Caitliin, "It was also really nice to film in a place that is really LGBTQ+ friendly, with some of my favourite people, I think it all ties in really nicely with the song."

Despite growing up in a place that is best known for being "the UK's sunniest town" - Caitlin felt the ever-present shadow of boredom and isolation often synonymous with coming of age in a regional setting.

Being a young neurodivergent and LGBTQ+ person added extra layers to this, as did the unwilling attention they drew amongst peers for being "the quietest person at school". pinkpirate emerged as a reactionary response to their setting, or as they put simply, "there's not much to do in Bognor Regis when it's not sunny."

Early musical memories include cherished CD copies of Girls Aloud's Out of Control, Paolo Nutini's Sunny Side Up and the Hannah Montana debut, plus their family's tradition of dancing around the house at the end of each week to The Darkness' 2003 hit 'Friday Night'.

Where early desires to pursue a music career were met with either laughter from or well-intentioned suggestions to "enter The X Factor", discovering the UK indie scene allowed Caitlin to envision an alternative path. The weekends (and savings) of their mid-teens were spent travelling to larger towns to catch their favourite UK artists live, namely The Japanese House, Wolf Alice, The 1975, Declan McKenna and Will Joseph Cook.

Sonically, Caitlin describes hearing Bon Iver's 'Woods' at age 13 as a catalyst for their musical identity - with the track's emotional depth and affecting production having an enduring impact. As a non-male and LGBTQ+ producer, they are also passionate about representation in the industry, and feel naturally drawn to artists who embody this for them, citing Rina Sawayama as a particular hero.

Their hometown too still plays a part - albeit a more positive one. Embracing the solitude, Caitlin feels that the disconnection to the influences and pressures of a larger scene have afforded them the space to experiment and fill the gaps in for themselves. Forthcoming EP i don't want to grow up boring is a testament to that - an early-look at a young artist brimming with potential, emerging from an unexpected place, and all the richer for it.

Watch the new music video here: