mxmtoon Shares New Song 'quiet motions'

2020 is proving to be once again be dominated by mxmtoon. Following the release of her latest single, "fever dream," and the announcement of her North American dawn & dusk tour, today the 19-year-old is sharing a new track "quiet motions."Listen below!

On this shimmering new song, Maia embraces the underrated beauty of solitude.

Maia says of the song,

"One of the greatest lessons I've learned in my short time so far on this earth is that finding comfort in your own company is a wonderful thing. As an introvert, it's always been a practice of mine to recluse and hangout by myself as a way to recharge my energy, and I think finding those quiet moments throughout my weeks has kept me sane throughout life. The "quiet motions" of pouring yourself a cup of tea, turning on the TV, or lighting a candle, can all be pieces of a puzzle that help you to maintain calmness throughout the chaos of the world. quiet motions is about just that, the comfort in the alone moments. It's not a bad thing to recluse, and being content solo can be extremely fulfilling and healthy in the long run."

The previously released "fever dream" caught the attention of fans and critics alike. Paper Magazine raving "The '90s-leaning singer-songwriter production and her sweet melodies make sure mxmtoon eventually breaks out of her malaise. She comes out on the other side with an empowered message for her listeners" while Uproxx describe the song as a "...hopeful track devoted to the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with taking risks in your career and personal life..." Ones To Watch echo this sentiment writing "With this track, maia ventures forth from her typical soft bedroom-pop style and opts for a brighter, upbeat melody that evokes feelings of excitement for what's ahead. Whether you're getting ready for a night out or filling out college applications, this song will give you the inspiration to put your best foot forward."

Her last US tour sold out months in advance and demand is already through the roof for her next round of dates. mxmtoon will kick things off May 8th in San Diego at House of Blues, playing songs from her 2019 debut album the masquerade, as well as new material, with support from Temporex, Verzache, and Claud. Tickets are available HERE.

Tour Dates:

5/8/2020 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

5/9/2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

5/12/2020 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory*

5/14/2020 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

5/16/2020 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom*^

5/19/2020 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom^

5/20/2020 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox^

5/22/2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex^

5/23/2020 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre^

5/26/2020 - Dallas, TX - Trees^ SOLD OUT

5/27/2020 - Austin, TX - The Parish^

5/28/2020 - Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs^

5/30/2020 - Orlando, FL - The Social (Acoustic Set)# SOLD OUT

5/31/2020 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (The Loft)#

6/2/2020 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club#

6/4/2020 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club#

6/5/2020 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral#

6/6 - 6/7/20 - Cleveland, OH - WonderStruck Festival

6/8/2020 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts#

6/9/2020 - Boston, MA - Royale#

6/12/2020 - New York, NY - Webster Hall#

* w/ Temporex

^ w/ Verzache

# w/ Claud

Photo Credit: April Blum





