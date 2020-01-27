mxmtoon Announces North American 'dawn & dusk tour'

Following the release of her latest single, "fever dream," mxmtoon is announcing her North American dawn & dusk tour today, with support from Temporex, Verzache, and Claud. Her last US tour sold out months in advance and demand is already through the roof for her next round of dates. mxmtoon will kick things off May 8th in San Diego at House of Blues, playing songs from her 2019 debut album the masquerade, as well as new material. There will be an Artist + Spotify Presale this Wednesday January 29th at 10AM local time, and tickets will be on sale to the general public on January 31st at 10AM local. Tickets will be available HERE.

Over the past couple of years, Maia has built a remarkable bond with her audience entirely on the strength of her resonant songwriting and unaffected presence. Her 2018 debut EP plum blossom clocked more than 100 million streams on Spotify alone-not bad for songs recorded by herself in her parents' guest room. She's now amassing millions of followers and subscribers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, making a point of using her ever-growing platform to speak out on issues close to her heart. "As a young bisexual woman of color from a family of immigrants, a lot of current events directly affect who I am," says Maia, who's mixed Chinese-American. "I firmly believe it's my obligation and opportunity to speak on issues that affect us all."

Since the release of the masquerade-as well as its accompanying original Spotify podcast and graphic novel-mxmtoon's following has only continued to flourish. Boosted by glowing praise from the likes of The New York Times and The New Yorker (who lauded her songwriting for showing an "emotional sophistication that reminded us that there are some things we never outgrow"), the album's breakout success recently saw Maia embarking on her first-ever UK tour. In addition, she's now gearing up to support Lauv on his forthcoming spring tour of Asia.

With new music already in the works 2020 is already shaping up to be a massive year for mxmtoon. All dates are listed below.

Tour Dates:

5/8/2020 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

5/9/2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

5/12/2020 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory*

5/14/2020 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

5/16/2020 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom*^

5/19/2020 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom^

5/20/2020 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox^

5/22/2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex^

5/23/2020 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre^

5/26/2020 - Dallas, TX - Trees^

5/27/2020 - Austin, TX - The Parish^

5/28/2020 - Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs^

5/30/2020 - Orlando, FL - The Social (Acoustic Set)#

5/31/2020 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (The Loft)#

6/2/2020 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club#

6/4/2020 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club#

6/5/2020 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral#

6/6 - 6/7/20 - Cleveland, OH - WonderStruck Festival

6/8/2020 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts#

6/9/2020 - Boston, MA - Royale#

6/12/2020 - New York, NY - Webster Hall#

* w/ Temporex

^ w/ Verzache

# w/ Claud





