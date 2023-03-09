mila Share Debut Single 'Thuong Qua Is Vietnamese For I Love You'

Alternative-pop band [mila] is thrilled to share their debut single, "Thuong Qua Is Vietnamese For I Love You" along with a brand-new music video premiering now on Atwood Magazine.

Fans can check out "Thuong Qua Is Vietnamese For I Love You" now here and pre-save the new single ahead of its official release here.

Speaking on the new single the band shares, "Thuong Qua is a song about being face to face with things you know are toxic, and wanting to have the strength to choose things that are more wholesome and healthy for you. On a macro level, it's about vaping. On a micro level, it's about love."

[mila] is an alternative pop band from Boston, Massachusetts. Consisting of CJ Lawlor, and Wren Mohammed, the duo met while working together in 2018 and quickly formed an unbreakable bond.

After establishing a vision for their future, they began to write and record a number of songs with Chris Piquette of No Boundaries Studios, while also filling in for Massachusetts metal bands "Climb" and "Skycap" to prepare themselves to play in front of crowds. Having had ample time to prepare themselves, this pop outfit is dialed in to take over the entire music industry.