mau5trap To Release Limited Edition Specialty Color Vinyl Of Iconic deadmau5 Albums 'for lack of a better name,' '4x4=12' and '> album title goes here

For the first time ever, mau5trap is releasing a limited run of vinyl pressings of iconic deadmau5 albums for lack of a better name on January 19, 2024, 4x4=12 on February 16, 2024 and > album title goes here < on March 15, 2024. Each edition is available now worldwide for pre-order here along with deluxe packages at www.drop.audio.

Originally released in 2009, for lack of a better name is the fourth studio album by deadmau5. Comprised of some of his biggest hits, including fan favorite “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” featuring Rob Swire which reached 2x RIAA Platinum certifications, the album also hit RIAA Gold certifications in Canada and the United Kingdom reaching #1 on the U.K. Dance Albums charts upon its initial release. A few other key tracks off the album include the timeless classic “Strobe,” “Hi Friend!” featuring MC Flipside and many more. Its 2024 vinyl release comes in transparent turquoise.

4x4=12–which comes in transparent green vinyl–was originally released in 2010 as deadmau5’ fifth studio album. GRAMMY-nominated for “Best Dance/Electronic Album,” it includes staples such as “Some Chords,” “Animal Rights” with Wolfgang Gartner, “Sofi Needs a Ladder” as well as “Raise Your Weapon” with Greta Svabo Bech which was also GRAMMY nominated for “Best Dance Recording.” This album charted in the Top 100 Dance Albums charts across the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and more, reaching RIAA Gold certification in the U.K.

Also GRAMMY-nominated for “Best Dance/Electronic Album,” 2012’s > album title goes here < was deadmau5’ sixth studio album. The 13-track album–now available for the first time ever on vinyl in a beautiful transparent light blue–also features a handful of deadmau5’ biggest hits, including but not limited to: “The Veldt” with Chris James, “Professional Griefers” with Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, “Channel 42” with Wolfgang Gartner, “Telemiscommunications” with Imogen Heap & more.

This album has reached peaks of success all over the world, with hitting #1 on Billboard’s U.S. Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart as well as the U.K. Dance Albums charts. >album title goes here< also reached RIAA Gold certification, with over 40,000 units sold in Canada.

About deadmau5:

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his 2x platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums.

The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings include “Pomegranate” with The Neptunes, “Bridged By A Lightwave” with Kiesza, “Channel 43” with Wolfgang Gartner, “Infraliminal” and “Hypnocurrency” with REZZ, “When The Summer Dies” with Lights, “Hyperlandia” featuring Foster The People, “this is fine.” with Portugal. The Man, “XYZ” and “My Heart Has Teeth” featuring Skylar Grey.

In 2022 deadmau5 teamed with longtime friend and collaborator Kaskade on new music project Kx5 releasing Top 40 smash and #1 dance music radio single “Escape” featuring Hayla leading into the release of their GRAMMY-nominated debut self-titled album Kx5 (2023). In the live realm, his 2019/20 U.S. cubev3 tour featuring production of his own design and implementation ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar’s top tours globally.

In 2022 he completed the ‘We Are Friends’ North American tour and as Kx5 headlined the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in December, breaking records as the largest single-day concert event headlined by an electronic music artist ever in North America with Billboard confirming Kx5 at the Coliseum as the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of 2022. Beyond his music career, he is also a co-founder of gaming venture PIXELYNX and is an executive of HD streaming platform StreamVoodoo.

About mau5trap:

Over a decade since its formation, mau5trap -- the independent record label founded by groundbreaking electronic music producer deadmau5 -- has become a bastion for trailblazing and genre-defying artists. Casting a palpable influence over the genre, Mixmag readers voted mau5trap among the “Top 50 Labels of the Decade”, placing it in the Top 10; since then, the imprint has been supported by dance music magnates Billboard, DJ Mag, Forbes, Insomniac, and The EDM Network. More recently, mau5trap has maneuvered toward live events boasting curated stage takeovers at the world’s biggest electronic dance music events like Ultra Music Festival, Creamfields, EDC, and beyond.

The multi-genre platform has extensively served as an authoritative platform for dance music heavyweights such as Skrillex, REZZ, Feed Me, Zedd, Noisia, i_o, Dillon Francis, Chris Lake, and Madeon; a combination of dark, forceful techno and complex, electro sounds, the label acts as a hotbed for rising talent such as Lamorn, Volaris, 1788-L, LUPA, DJ Dee, and others alike. Welcome to the horde.