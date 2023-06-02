lovelytheband Release Highly-Anticipated Album 'if we're being honest'

Alt-pop trio lovelytheband released their third full length album, if we’re being honest, via the band’s own record label, happy accident, in partnership with Vydia.

The album includes the band’s latest single, “sail away,” which currently boasts over 45M streams globally, hit #3 on the Alternative Radio charts, and got the remix treatment from multi-platinum producer & acclaimed DJ, R3HAB. The track continues to climb week after week at radio, on track to break Top 40 on the Hot AC chart.

On creating the new album, lovelytheband vocalist Mitchy Collins shares, “We found ourselves being drawn to songs that all shared a common thread of honesty. The lyrics are literal and expose more of our truth than ever before. It was an incredibly challenging and rewarding experience.

We weren’t only writing music infused with moments of introspection; we put our deepest fears, doubts, and confessions into every line and every melody. The creative process of this record has set into motion a much welcomed inertia of healing. Jordan, Sam, and myself don’t wear our struggles the same way. But they eat at us all. We encourage everyone to share more… and if we’re being honest, it feels good to feel good again.”

lovelytheband achieved mainstream success with their massive single “broken” which spent 76 weeks on the Billboard Alternative Songs charts, breaking the record of longest run at 66 weeks on that chart. The song has since amassed more than 45 million views on YouTube and 500 million global streams.

lovelytheband will be hitting the road this summer with support from Beach Weather and Ava Maybee. The list of dates can be found below.

lovelytheband Tour Dates

with Beach Weather and Ava Maybee

June 6 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory San Diego

June 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

June 9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

June 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

June 12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 17 - Indianapolis, IN - WonderRoad Festival

June 15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

June 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

June 20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

June 21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

June 23 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club

June 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

June 27 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University at XL Live

June 28 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall

June 30 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest