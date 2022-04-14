iHeartRadio Announces iHeartCountry Festival Daytime Village Lineup

iHeartMedia announced today the lineup for the Daytime Village at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 7 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. CT at the Dell Technologies Plaza of the new state-of-the-art venue, Moody Center in Austin, TX.

The free daytime event will feature live performances on the Hulu Stage by Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, Ryan Hurd, Ingrid Andress, Caroline Jones, Conner Smith andmore. The Daytime Village will also feature interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.

The Daytime Village at the 2022 "iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One" will kick off at the new Moody Center with the main event Saturday evening, May 7. Now in its ninth year, the 2022 lineup will feature Country music's hottest artists including Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and more live at the new "Moody Center" in Austin, hosted by iHeartMedia's nationally-syndicated top on-air Country personality, Bobby Bones.

iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will broadcast the main event LIVE in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com on Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT)

iHeartCountry has more than 150 Country stations across the U.S. reaching more than 110 million Country music listeners per month on broadcast alone, making it the largest Country broadcast radio group in America. The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is a part of iHeartMedia's roster of nationally recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One; and Altrua Healthshare, BioNTech & Pfizer, Progressive® Insurance, Ram Trucks, Stetson Original, Stetson Spirit and Dolly: Scent From Above, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg, with more to be announced.