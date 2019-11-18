iDKHow Have Dropped 'Merry Christmas Everybody' Video

Happy holidays! iDKHOW have just shared the festive video for "Merry Christmas Everybody." The song is a cover of Slade's original and appears on iDK's Christmas Drag EP, which dropped on Friday, November 15.



The EP also features the brand new song "Oh Noel," along with a reworked version of an original called "Christmas Drag." It's a shimmering collection of songs that will populate ALL of your holiday playlists during the most wonderful time of the year.

iDK's Dallon Weekes explains, "I wrote [the song] 'Christmas Drag' over a decade ago. I've always been a sucker for Christmas music, and this was one of the first Christmas songs I ever wrote for myself. I'm happy I got a chance to give it a proper recording and release. 'Oh Noel' was recorded in one take, on the first try. I recorded it with a fella named Stu Maxfield, who is this fantastic musician from Provo. After we did the first pass, the engineer asked us if we wanted another take. We looked at each other and said no at the same time. A pretty special studio moment."

iDKHOW's heart and soul is Weekes, who has plenty of experience with the potential for a great song to move crowds, propel late night drives, soundtrack makeups and breakups, and to top the Billboard charts. As bassist/backing vocalist for Panic! At The Disco from 2009 to 2017, he co-wrote Panic's massive hits "This Is Gospel" and "Girls/Girls/Boys," and is credited on nearly all of the songs that comprise the Platinum-certified Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!

