hackedepicciotto Share New Track 'Le Femme Sauvage'

hackedepicciotto – Alexander Hacke & Danielle de Picciotto – have shared a new track from their forthcoming album, Keepsakes, that is set for release on vinyl, CD and digitally on July 28th, 2023 via Mute.

Listen to the wonderfully woozy “La Femme Sauvage”, a multilingual beauty that unfurls with the spirit of Morricone as sputtering-yet-subtle electronics simmer away in the background, strings swoop and the pair’s vocals stack on top of one another in beautiful harmony.

The duo are set to embark on a tour this summer, beginning with dates in Canada starting on July 22nd before they return to Europe for a series of shows and festivals throughout the year. Full dates are listed below.

For over 20 years Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten) and artist, musician and filmmaker Danielle de Picciotto (co-founder of Love Parade) have been developing and evolving a deeply intuitive and symbiotic working practice and creative partnership. On the new album, Keepsakes, that has manifested into their most intimate release so far.

“It might be a clichéd phrase, but this is a very personal album,” says Alexander Hacke. Danielle de Picciotto explains, “We usually sing about universal themes, like the fate of mankind, but this time it's about our personal lives.”

Each track on the album is dedicated to a friend, giving the album an immediate and enveloping warmth and allowing each track to possess its own individual personality.

While friendship is the central theme, place has been a recurring theme throughout their work and the recording environment plays a significant part to the feel and sound of the album. This time it was the Auditorium Novecento in Napoli that proved key: “…one of the first recording studios in Europe,” says Hacke.

“Where Enrico Caruso and all the great artists from Napoli recorded in the early days of records.” Located in a huge and beautifully-sounding room that can record up to 17 people at a time, the pair threw themselves into the vast array of instruments housed there, utilizing everything from brass to grand piano and tubular bells to a celesta that was owned by the maestro himself, Ennio Morricone. “It was very, very inspiring to work in that place,” enthuses de Picciotto.

The band’s choice of instruments was expanded not just on an excitable whim, but in order to document nine different people they needed to stretch out and expand their sonic palette. “The record is dedicated to a very varied group of people,” says Hacke. Gentle piano, rich brass and celestial bells can all be heard echoing and rippling through the record, alongside engulfing strings, pummeling bass, atmospheric drones, sparse drums and the dreamy tones of Morricone’s celesta.

The theme of friendship expands as far as artists they worked with to put the album together. Long-time friend Victor Van Vugt mixed the record, David Hochbaum painted the cover and Manolo Luque worked graphics. “… every single detail of the album has to do with really deep old friendships,” says De Picciotto. “In that way, they are always with us. That's something that means a lot to us.”

While Keepsakes is a beautiful ode to friendship born out of a time when we all realized we needed them the most, another element that underpins the record is the ever-expanding relationship between Hacke and De Picciotto. Despite having a working relationship spanning over two decades, they are in a golden period of creativity, collaboration and connectivity.

“We've grown into a proper partnership as composers,” says Hacke. “Everything we do is based on the interaction between the two of us and that's what makes this project so special. It's all based on how we react to each other and I think we’ve found a language that is really unique.”

TOUR DATES:

7/22/2023 - London, ON - Tap Center

7/28/2023 - Toronto, ON - Wavelength Series

8/5/2023 - Meaford, ON - Electric Eclectics Festival

8/26/2023 - Le Mans, FR - Les Siestes Teriaki

9/6/2023 - Hamburg, DE - Golden Pudel Club

9/23/2023 - Rotterdam, NL - Downtownfestival V11

9/27/2023 - Regensburg, DE - Ostentor Kino

11/2/2023 - Warsaw, PL - Voodoo Club

11/4/2023 - Wrocław, PL - Industrial Festival

11/5/2023 - Prague, CZ - KC Kastan

11/8/2023 - Budapest, HU - Instant-Fogas

11/9/2023 - Brno, CZ - Kabinet Mut

11/10/2023 - Berlin, DE - Synästhesie Festival

11/18/2023 - Brest, FR - Festival Invisible

12/7/2023 - Maastricht, NL - Muziekgieterij

12/8/2023 - Brussels, BE - Les Ateliers Claus

12/9/2023 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli

12/10/2023 - Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn

photo credit: Errefotografia