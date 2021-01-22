guccihighwaters Releases Full-Length 'jokes on you'

Singer/producer guccihighwaters has released his full-length album, jokes on you on Epitaph Records - PRESS HERE to listen. PRESS HERE to pre-order the vinyl release of jokes on you vinyl, out July 16.

The album, which Spotify celebrated with a billboard in Times Square, was conceived by revisiting his old recording process - isolated in a room with nothing but a laptop and some basic music equipment - captures the momentum and emotion of Morgan Murphy, who creates under the moniker guccihighwaters. A quiet and sensitive introvert, Murphy often stood in the shadow of doubts of his peers. jokes on you - the new record's title - candidly refers to the lack of confidence others had in him in the early stages of his career.

"joke's on you is about feeling like I finally did something with my life," Morgan admits. "I made an impact with my music while many people doubted me as I was coming up."

Despite his recent success, which has him poised for pop stardom, guccihighwaters, hasn't always embraced attention or popularity. "I was very shy...I didn't say much. I was always nervous to be in social situations," Murphy confesses. However, when he uncovered the ability to namelessly create on internet, a feeling of freedom came over him and he found a sense of belonging, admitting that "it was like a secret party that I just discovered." This breakthrough was monumental to the creation and success of guccihighwaters. As Murphy made "friends" at that "party," he used his tenacious ebb and flow storytelling style, his unwavering passion for perfection and a blue-collar work ethic to cultivate and shape an eager and vibrant fanbase of over 1 million monthly listeners and over 168 million streams on Spotify who all subscribe to his community approach to emotional connection.

Reluctant to embrace the good moments, Murphy still approaches his music with a fresh and modern outlook, as the Irish kid from Long Island making beats in his bedroom, unaware that he could someday experience success just by being himself. "Blowing up and not being kind of ready for it was crazy," Murphy confesses of the real-life shock he experienced of the success. "I always wanted it," he says. "But it's almost like I was lying to myself, that I wasn't confident enough to actually tell myself I could really make it. I didn't want to get my hopes up in case I didn't."

However, the result of his efforts speak for themselves. guccihighwaters' sophomore album, jokes on you, includes "hold somebody" - which features viral sensation Powfu - has gathered 500,000 streams in the first week since its release and previously released singles "straight jacket," "rope, "expectations," and "highschool" - which combined have over 5 million streams. His recent single joins guccihighwaters' catalog including "i'm so sick of this," which gathered 39.2 million streams on Spotify, "i hate me too," "oh f i'm drunk," and "i thought i died inside," which all cleared 15 million streams, and and "rather be a ghost," and "needle & thread" which check in with over 5 million streams each.

