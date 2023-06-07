glaive Unveils New Song 'all I do is try my best'

The track is taken from the artist’s debut album, i care so much that i dont care at all, set for release July 14.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

glaive Unveils New Song 'all I do is try my best'

“all i do is try my best,” the new song from 18-year-old breakout glaive, debuts today alongside a video directed by Adrian Villagomez.

The track is taken from the artist’s debut album, i care so much that i dont care at all, set for release July 14 on Interscope Records—pre-save/pre-order here

“‘all i do is try my best’ is one of the last songs I wrote for the album,” says glaive. “To me, it is by far the most hopeful glaive song I’ve ever made and represents the other side of the album that is more upbeat and reassured. I’ve always loved pop music and felt like I struggled to make good pop music until I made this. It’s quite beautiful to make a song that is truly positive in its nature.” 

The new track follows previously-shared singles, “im nothing thats all i am” and “as if,” the album’s lead single which was released last month to praise from The FADER, Brooklyn Vegan, Ones to Watch and more. 

Produced with previous collaborators Jeff Hazin and Ralph Castelli, i care so much that i dont care at all finds glaive turning inward, reflecting with blunt honesty about growing up and outgrowing his North Carolina hometown. 

“i care so much that i don't care at all is my debut album,” says glaive. “I recorded this album in a windowless garage in Los Angeles (a city I don’t particularly like) while simultaneously trying to decide who and what I wanted to be, and how I wanted to present that to other people. It’s a collection of feelings and thoughts that I had over the last three years. It sounds super cringe to say, but I suppose it is my life’s work, or at least it has been what I’ve spent my life working on, so far.”

In celebration of the new music, glaive will embark on an extensive tour this summer with support from special guests Polo Perks, Origami Angel and Oso Oso. The run will find glaive performing across North America, including dates at New York’s Webster Hall, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Chicago’s Metro and in his hometown at Asheville’s The Orange Peel.

Tickets are on sale now; see below for full routing. 

The new music follows a monumental 2022 for glaive, which began with a supporting slot on The Kid LAROI’s European tour, followed by an extensive run of headline dates across the U.K. and U.S., and the release of two singles, “three wheels and it still drives!” and “minnesota is a place that exists.” 

The artist’s three EPs to date—cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and theni’ll be happy with ericdoa—have received widespread critical acclaim, landing him at the top of Best Of lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more.

Growing up in the small town of Hendersonville, North Carolina, glaive was first drawn to the sounds of radio-friendly pop songs he’d listen to in the car with his mom, before his listening soon pulled him into the nascent world of SoundCloud rap. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he spent a month indoors, in his room with black-out curtains.

It was out of this period that his first songs came to be. He collaborated with friends he met online, forming musical collectives and experimenting with production. His subsequent rise was meteoric, powered by a steady stream of new music that quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following. More music from glaive is imminent. 

GLAIVE LIVE

July 27—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*§
July 28—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern*§
July 29—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park*§
August 1—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn*§
August 2—Dallas, TX—The Studio at the Factory*§
August 4—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West*§
August 5—Orlando, FL—The Beacham*§
August 8—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel*§ 
August 10—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club*†
August 11—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts*†
August 12—New York, NY—Webster Hall*†
August 14—Boston, MA—Royale*†
August 16—Toronto, ON—The Danforth Music Hall*†
August 18—Chicago, IL—Metro*†
August 19—Detroit, MI—Majestic Theatre*†
November 11—Glasgow, U.K.—SWG3 Studio Warehouse
November 12—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy 3
November 14—London, U.K.—Electric Ballroom
November 16—Amsterdam, NL—Tolhuistuin
November 17—Brussels, BE—Botanique
November 19—Paris, FR—Les Etoiles Theatre
November 20—Cologne, DE—Luxor
November 21—Berlin, DE—Frannz
*with Polo Perks
§with Origami Angel
†with Oso Oso

photo credit: Oliver Seid



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

