girli Announces EP & Shares New Single 'Cheap Love'

In the midst of playing her first ever run of US headline shows, girli has today announced her brand new highly-anticipated EP! why am i like this?? will arrive on 12th May, and include previously released singles, Imposter Syndrome and I Really F**ked It Up, plus the unheard Inner Child. Pre-save why am i like this?? here.

Continuing on her unapologetically pop-laden path, girli has also today released her new single, Cheap Love. The track culminates in a rapturous sing-along chorus, which is already going down a storm live!

Written retrospectively by girli, the song explores the beautiful innocence of teen love and not being concerned about being materialistic. Cheap Love is the third single to be taken from the forthcoming EP, and follows in the successful footsteps of the previously released singles.

"I wrote Cheap Love about my first ever relationship I was in, when I was still a teenager. It's about being in love on a budget; not having loads of money to take each other out for expensive dinners, or even having a car to pick them up in, but it doesn't matter because being in love makes you feel richer than anyone else. It's a love song to love; even if you do have the money to do those things, most of the time it's not the cash being spent that makes it special, its actually just the time you get with that person that matters the most."

Teaming up once again with director Kassandra Powell, girli has revealed the high-octane video. The playful and sensual visuals see the London-based artist tearing around a warehouse on the back of a motorbike, driven by her love interest.

Video director shares about the clip:

"The aim was to capture a feeling of youthful rebellion, mixed with the intoxicating rush of falling in love for the first time. We explored the themes of young, queer summer love and motorbikes, and created a world that was darkly colourful and full of energy. Working with girli and her team for the third time was a joy - they were so collaborative and open to ideas, which made the process incredibly fun and rewarding. We're thrilled with the final result and hope it gets people ready for summer romance!"

girli's new era-defining glam and wardrobe complement a stunning creative directed by the inspirational Fiona Garden (Wet Leg, Years & Years, Grimes and more). Milly Toomey (AKA girli) has been on an explorative journey of self-discovery, only to conclude that she can't be boxed in.

The singer-songwriter had been questioning who she was and had put so much pressure on knowing the answer, but soon realised it's okay to not always know. To mark this epiphany, girli wrote the music she has always wanted to release.

girli kicked off her F**ked It Up tour earlier this month, at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right. She then made stops in Chicago and LA, before playing showcases at the prolific SXSW. Showing no signs of slowing down, girli also supported indie/rock band Alt-J on five of their US dates.

The pop songstress will shortly be working her way around cities in Europe, and will wrap the tour up in the UK, playing Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol and finish things up at London's Scala on 26th April. Full details can be found below, and remaining tickets are on sale here.

Watch the new music video here: