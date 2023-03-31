Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
girli Announces EP & Shares New Single 'Cheap Love'

girli Announces EP & Shares New Single 'Cheap Love'

The new EP  will arrive on 12th May.

Mar. 31, 2023  

In the midst of playing her first ever run of US headline shows, girli has today announced her brand new highly-anticipated EP! why am i like this?? will arrive on 12th May, and include previously released singles, Imposter Syndrome and I Really F**ked It Up, plus the unheard Inner Child. Pre-save why am i like this?? here.

Continuing on her unapologetically pop-laden path, girli has also today released her new single, Cheap Love. The track culminates in a rapturous sing-along chorus, which is already going down a storm live!

Written retrospectively by girli, the song explores the beautiful innocence of teen love and not being concerned about being materialistic. Cheap Love is the third single to be taken from the forthcoming EP, and follows in the successful footsteps of the previously released singles.

"I wrote Cheap Love about my first ever relationship I was in, when I was still a teenager. It's about being in love on a budget; not having loads of money to take each other out for expensive dinners, or even having a car to pick them up in, but it doesn't matter because being in love makes you feel richer than anyone else. It's a love song to love; even if you do have the money to do those things, most of the time it's not the cash being spent that makes it special, its actually just the time you get with that person that matters the most."

Teaming up once again with director Kassandra Powell, girli has revealed the high-octane video. The playful and sensual visuals see the London-based artist tearing around a warehouse on the back of a motorbike, driven by her love interest.

Video director shares about the clip:

"The aim was to capture a feeling of youthful rebellion, mixed with the intoxicating rush of falling in love for the first time. We explored the themes of young, queer summer love and motorbikes, and created a world that was darkly colourful and full of energy. Working with girli and her team for the third time was a joy - they were so collaborative and open to ideas, which made the process incredibly fun and rewarding. We're thrilled with the final result and hope it gets people ready for summer romance!"

girli's new era-defining glam and wardrobe complement a stunning creative directed by the inspirational Fiona Garden (Wet Leg, Years & Years, Grimes and more). Milly Toomey (AKA girli) has been on an explorative journey of self-discovery, only to conclude that she can't be boxed in.

The singer-songwriter had been questioning who she was and had put so much pressure on knowing the answer, but soon realised it's okay to not always know. To mark this epiphany, girli wrote the music she has always wanted to release.

girli kicked off her F**ked It Up tour earlier this month, at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right. She then made stops in Chicago and LA, before playing showcases at the prolific SXSW. Showing no signs of slowing down, girli also supported indie/rock band Alt-J on five of their US dates.

The pop songstress will shortly be working her way around cities in Europe, and will wrap the tour up in the UK, playing Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol and finish things up at London's Scala on 26th April. Full details can be found below, and remaining tickets are on sale here.

Watch the new music video here:



Tones and I Shares New Single I Am Free Photo
Tones and I Shares New Single 'I Am Free'
“I Am Free” follows Tones And I’s recent single “I Made It” – composed for the Netflix original film True Spirit - her 2022 single “Charlie” and her feature on Macklemore’s “Chant.” The pair debuted the collaboration on Good Morning America with an electrifying performance in New York City’s Central Park.
Purple Disco Machine and Kungs Unite With Disco Anthem Substitution Photo
Purple Disco Machine and Kungs Unite With Disco Anthem 'Substitution'
Kicking off the year with this surprising collaboration, the two internationally acclaimed producers prove they are the perfect party-starting pair with a single earmarked to be a dancefloor favorite. The two artist’s relationship flourished when they met at several festivals, with ‘Substitution’ embodying that pure excitement and energy.
Queer French Group Hyphen Hyphen Announces North America Tour Photo
Queer French Group Hyphen Hyphen Announces North America Tour
This new album is full of prestigious collaborations, including Glen Ballard (6 times Grammy Awards winner) on “Don’t wait for me”; or mix engineers Mark «Spike» Stent (Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, etc.) and Dan Grech (Lana del Rey, Moby). Check out the complete list of tour dates!
Bebe Rexha Drops Empowering New Single Call On Me Photo
Bebe Rexha Drops Empowering New Single 'Call On Me'
Multi-platinum hitmaker Bebe Rexha releases the infectious new single “Call On Me.” Propulsive and polished, the club anthem boasts soaring vocals, dizzying house production, and self-empowering lyrics. It's the latest offering from the pop star's recently announced upcoming album Bebe. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERSVideo: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS
March 31, 2023

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic VersionTaylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic Version
March 31, 2023

The standard version of the track can currently be heard live on Swift's Eras Tour, which she recently launched in Arizona. This weekend, she hits Arlington, Texas. The tour features tracks from all her past work, including Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New AlbumDolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
share