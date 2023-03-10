Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
girlfriends Drops Brand New Single 'Over My Dead Body'

The group has also alerted fans to stay tuned for more headline dates to be announced soon. 

Mar. 10, 2023  

girlfriends (Travis Mills & Nick Gross) have released their brand new single, "Over My Dead Body" out today via Big Noise. Produced by Andrew Goldstein (Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, blackbear), the catchy track referencing the raw past of a toxic relationship brings a cathartic release with melodic emotional intensity paired with newly found freedom.

Earlier this week, the duo received strong fan response when they announced they will be hitting the road this summer, as part of The Used & Pierce The Veil's "fast selling" Creative Control Tour. They'll be hopping on the tour starting in Asbury Park on June 12th, hitting top markets like New York City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Irvine and more before wrapping up in Phoenix on July 2nd. See below for a full list of girlfriend's current on-sale dates.

With 93+ million global streams to date and roughly half a million monthly listeners on Spotify, the prolific pair conjure songs that are at once pleasingly familiar and warmly unique. Inspired by the style of caffeinated pop-punk that first shaped them, the group's music is a vehicle for self-expression and catharsis, a means to process grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life destined to connect with others who struggle.

SPIN called girlfriends' self-titled debut "polished, impassioned, and commanding," comparing their cross-genre appeal to MGK and Trippie Redd.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming US & UK Tour Dates (Tickets)

May 24 - London, UK - The Camden Assembly (Headline show)

May 25 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners (Headline show)

May 27 - Hatfield, UK - Hatfield Park (Slam Dunk Festival)

May 28 - Leeds, UK - Temple Newsam (Slam Dunk Festival)

June 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17(The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 16 - Coraopolis, PA - Robert Morris University - UPMC Events Center

(The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 24 - Dallas, TX - FairPark (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 25 - Wichita, KS - WAVE (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

July 1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

July 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

About girlfriends

As the exceedingly prolific pair known as girlfriends, Travis Mills and Nick Gross conjure songs that are at once pleasingly familiar and warmly unique. In less than three years, the duo created not one but two urgent, inspired, and original albums.

They've already sold out the Roxy in LA; opened for Machine Gun Kelly; toured with Mod Sun and Grayscale; and played a festival with Twenty One Pilots. SPIN called girlfriends' self-titled debut "polished, impassioned, and commanding," comparing their cross-genre appeal to MGK and Trippie Redd.

Fans streamed the first album more than 46 million times on Spotify alone, driven by songs like "California," "Where Were You" (ft. Travis Barker), and "Jessica." 2022 saw the release of standout singles like "High Again," "Toaster For A Swim," "Missing You," "Pretty Mouth" and "Tattoo." Their sophomore album (e)motion sickness was released in June 2022.

Before girlfriends formed, neither Travis nor Nick were strangers to creativity or community. The brash rap songs Travis posted on MySpace as T. Mills led to a major label deal, Warped Tour, and diehard fans. He later became a host for Apple Music 1's The Travis Mills Show and MTV's TV Series Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship, with new episodes airing every Tuesday at 9pm ET.

The show in its second season investigates relationships kept secret from loved ones to uncover the strange reasons behind them. Nick Gross, entrepreneur, CEO of Big Noise, founder of the Find Your Grind education platform and drummer of girlfriends and Goldfinger, founded the band with Travis in 2020.

Both guys are equally enthusiastic about having another go at the style of caffeinated pop-punk that first shaped them. The group's music is a vehicle for self-expression and catharsis, a means to process grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life destined to connect with others who struggle. That's something girlfriends will never take for granted.



Video: Elton John Honky Cat (Live in London) Video Revealed Photo
Video: Elton John 'Honky Cat (Live in London)' Video Revealed
Peaking at #8 in the US Billboard charts upon its release as a single in 1972, ‘Honky Cat’ established itself as a favourite in Elton’s legendary live sets in subsequent years. The recording of ‘Honky Cat (Live at The Royal Festival Hall, London 1972)’ gives fans a fantastic insight into the song’s very first live outing at the February concert.
Mareux Returns With New Single Lovers From the Past Photo
Mareux Returns With New Single 'Lovers From the Past'
Critically acclaimed darkwave artist Mareux announces new album, Lovers From The Past, set for release on May 5, 2023 via Warner Records/Revolution Records. Alongside the announcement, the darkwave artist releases the hypnotic title track. “Lovers From The Past” fuses a thumping bassline to nocturnal production.
Genre-Blurring Artist Kanii Shares Warner Records Debut Single I Know Photo
Genre-Blurring Artist Kanii Shares Warner Records Debut Single 'I Know'
Kanii (pronounced Ka-Nee) doubles down on his genre-blurring sound with his major label debut single “I Know.” The release, his first since signing with the label, is a fusion of Jersey Club and alt-R&B. Innovative, “I Know” picks up where Kanii's previously viral heaters “companion” and “attachment” left off: with an original, addictive sound. 
Pnau & Khalid Release New Track The Hard Way Photo
Pnau & Khalid Release New Track 'The Hard Way'
The two artists share a combined total of over 70 million monthly listeners at Spotify, with a host of international #1 smashes to their credit, with their biggest moments including PNAU’s unmissable Elton John / Dua Lipa collab ‘Cold Heart’ and Khalid’s ‘lovely’ alongside Billie Eilish.

Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'
March 9, 2023

Adam attended the famed Langley Fine Arts School, forming the band Derrival in high school, while touring across North America with acts such as The Zolas, Hey Ocean!, and performing at festivals, sharing the stage with Vampire Weekend, Childish Gambino, Young the Giant, Death Cab for Cutie, The Airborne Toxic Event, and Half Moon Run, and more.
The Hold Steady to Share New Song TomorrowThe Hold Steady to Share New Song Tomorrow
March 9, 2023

The Hold Steady will share their latest song, “Understudies,” tomorrow, Friday, March 10, at all DSPs and streaming services. The release of “Understudies” will mark the third track heralding The Hold Steady’s ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, arriving on their own Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers in three weeks.
Composer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music GroupComposer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music Group
March 9, 2023

A composer and sound artist whose breadth of work spans opera, sound design, film scoring, ensemble, and choral writing, she was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Music for her opera, p r i s m. Reid is currently working on a work for string orchestra commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'
March 9, 2023

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed 'a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience” by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.
Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New SingleLatin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single
March 9, 2023

Latin power trio The Tiarras released their new single and reimagined version of classic Cuban song “La Negra Tomasa,” earlier this week. After posting their version of the song to TikTok, the track quickly went viral, garnering over 450,000 views with fans asking for an official release. Plus, check out new tour dates!
