girlfriends Drops Brand New Single 'Over My Dead Body'

girlfriends (Travis Mills & Nick Gross) have released their brand new single, "Over My Dead Body" out today via Big Noise. Produced by Andrew Goldstein (Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, blackbear), the catchy track referencing the raw past of a toxic relationship brings a cathartic release with melodic emotional intensity paired with newly found freedom.

Earlier this week, the duo received strong fan response when they announced they will be hitting the road this summer, as part of The Used & Pierce The Veil's "fast selling" Creative Control Tour. They'll be hopping on the tour starting in Asbury Park on June 12th, hitting top markets like New York City, Cincinnati, Dallas, Irvine and more before wrapping up in Phoenix on July 2nd. See below for a full list of girlfriend's current on-sale dates.

The group has also alerted fans to stay tuned for more headline dates to be announced soon.

With 93+ million global streams to date and roughly half a million monthly listeners on Spotify, the prolific pair conjure songs that are at once pleasingly familiar and warmly unique. Inspired by the style of caffeinated pop-punk that first shaped them, the group's music is a vehicle for self-expression and catharsis, a means to process grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life destined to connect with others who struggle.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming US & UK Tour Dates (Tickets)

May 24 - London, UK - The Camden Assembly (Headline show)

May 25 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners (Headline show)

May 27 - Hatfield, UK - Hatfield Park (Slam Dunk Festival)

May 28 - Leeds, UK - Temple Newsam (Slam Dunk Festival)

June 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17(The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 16 - Coraopolis, PA - Robert Morris University - UPMC Events Center

(The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 24 - Dallas, TX - FairPark (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 25 - Wichita, KS - WAVE (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

June 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

July 1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

July 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre (The Used/Pierce The Veil)

About girlfriends

As the exceedingly prolific pair known as girlfriends, Travis Mills and Nick Gross conjure songs that are at once pleasingly familiar and warmly unique. In less than three years, the duo created not one but two urgent, inspired, and original albums.

They've already sold out the Roxy in LA; opened for Machine Gun Kelly; toured with Mod Sun and Grayscale; and played a festival with Twenty One Pilots. SPIN called girlfriends' self-titled debut "polished, impassioned, and commanding," comparing their cross-genre appeal to MGK and Trippie Redd.

Fans streamed the first album more than 46 million times on Spotify alone, driven by songs like "California," "Where Were You" (ft. Travis Barker), and "Jessica." 2022 saw the release of standout singles like "High Again," "Toaster For A Swim," "Missing You," "Pretty Mouth" and "Tattoo." Their sophomore album (e)motion sickness was released in June 2022.

Before girlfriends formed, neither Travis nor Nick were strangers to creativity or community. The brash rap songs Travis posted on MySpace as T. Mills led to a major label deal, Warped Tour, and diehard fans. He later became a host for Apple Music 1's The Travis Mills Show and MTV's TV Series Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship, with new episodes airing every Tuesday at 9pm ET.

The show in its second season investigates relationships kept secret from loved ones to uncover the strange reasons behind them. Nick Gross, entrepreneur, CEO of Big Noise, founder of the Find Your Grind education platform and drummer of girlfriends and Goldfinger, founded the band with Travis in 2020.

Both guys are equally enthusiastic about having another go at the style of caffeinated pop-punk that first shaped them. The group's music is a vehicle for self-expression and catharsis, a means to process grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life destined to connect with others who struggle. That's something girlfriends will never take for granted.