girl in red Shares Video For 'two queens in a king sized bed'

Today you can watch the brand new, stunning visual to "two queens in a king sized bed" by Norweigan sensation girl in red. The charming holiday song's official video follows Marie Ulven on a magical journey atop a bed in the middle of an ocean, exposed to the freezing elements, yet snuggly warm with a person she loves most at Christmas.

At the core of what is very much a traditional holiday song about love & the seasonal festivities, listeners will also hear what's made girl in red, real name Marie Ulven, the fastest growing new artist of the year. There's a playful darkness to her lyrics, as always, where she also stays true to pop hooks that has seen her amass half a billion global streams this year alone.

The past 12 months has been nothing short of momentous for the singer/songwriter/producer, who's already sold-out several worldwide shows across the planet, and has garnered widespread critical acclaim. This week she was announced on the BBC's Sound of 2021, known for highlighting the best artists to watch for the coming year. Earlier in 2020, she was the cover artist of Gay Times & NME's Tips of 2020 issue, in addition to seeing her recent single "Rue" be placed on the highly coveted BBC Radio 1 playlist. On this Christmas release alone she's been supported by the likes of NME, Rolling Stone & The FADER among many others. However, these media accolades are just the tip of the iceberg of a movement with unlimited potential broadly called World In Red. You can visit the World in Red website - HERE.

Watch the new video here: