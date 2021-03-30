for KING & COUNTRY Celebrate Gold Certification for 'Burn the Ships'

Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY reached a new RIAA milestone today with the Gold Certification of the GRAMMY® award winning album Burn The Ships.

To coincide with the announcement, the duo today released a special gold branded version of Burn The Ships (Deluxe Edition: Remixes & Collaborations) - the deluxe edition of the duo's newly certified album. Bridging gaps and achieving "TOGETHERNESS" through cross-genre collaborations, Joel and Luke Smallbone spent the last two years creating fresh musical moments with a wide array of musical guests for this 17-song project. Listen to Burn The Ships (Deluxe Edition: Remixes & Collaborations) at the link here.

"The last two and half years, the Burn The Ships era, as we'll call it, has been some of the most meaningful of our time as a band," Joel and Luke Smallbone share. "There's so much of our heart and our personal story in this album. Today represents a great celebration for us with the release of the deluxe album canonizing all of the humbling collaborations into one place as well as some of our favorite remixes."

"Today also marks the announcement that the album has crossed the line into gold status! Mind blowing. Our thanks to the fK&C creative family - management, producers, musicians, crew, booking agent, label and beyond. After the year we've all faced, we're more thankful than ever to be in this with you and feel the urgency to continue to share with you honestly, creatively and inspirationally. God bless you"

Burn The Ships has become for KING & COUNTRY's most successful studio album to date. The record has garnered a GRAMMY award win, produced three No. 1 singles including the platinum-selling "God Only Knows," debuted at No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums Chart and No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart, and propelled the band to their biggest ever sales week and first ever Top 10 album. for KING & COUNTRY brought Burn The Ships to national TV with performances on ABC's Good Morning America and CMA Country Christmas, and sold out concerts across the world including in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, and Singapore.

To celebrate the release of the deluxe album, the platinum-selling duo shared a full live concert from their critically acclaimed Burn The Ships | The World Tour. for KING & COUNTRY THE LIVE CONCERT FILM gives fans an exclusive perspective of for KING & COUNTRY's last arena show before the COVID-19 pandemic, offering a close-up view of the incredible live show that the duo has become known for. From intimate backstage moments to passionate singalongs with the sold-out audience, this is the most complete chance to see for KING & COUNTRY's fully produced live spectacle. For those that missed it, for KING & COUNTRY THE LIVE CONCERT FILM is available for one week on for KING & COUNTRY's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Listen here: