decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'

The Sedona-based singer-songwriter Brandon Decker, known as decker., has released the third single, "Supernovae," from their forthcoming eighth studio album, Ouroboros.

"Supernovae" is a thrilling and moody rock groove in decker.'s trademark psychedelic desert-folk atmosphere and features a Portishead-like horn hook as Decker declares, "if you're alive for a moment, you're alive for a lifetime too."

"Supernovae is a song about walking through the darkness boldly," says Brandon Decker. "When we face the storms of life, there are times when that alienation can cause a bit of hesitancy or retreat. Then there are these times when the "nothing to lose" reality emboldens us. We remember that each moment has to be lived courageously because otherwise life is so absurdly temporary. There's immense freedom in there."

decker.'s upcoming album Ouroboros is a haunting fusion of poetry and chaos. A concept album relating to death, loss, and transcendence, Ouroboros serves as a pathway to the other side, a cathartic journey captured in just two days of recording at the legendary EastWest Studios in Los Angeles.

Mixed by Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Curtis Granding, Danger Mouse), the album features a cast of 16 musicians boldly recorded live in one room with no overdubs. Despite the emotional weight behind Ouroboros, decker.'s band delivers a thrillingly rich and robust sound, filled with horns, strings, and choir, and punctuated by moments of both gentle beauty and frenetic energy. The album releases on June 9, 2023, through Royal Potato Family.

Photo by Brandon Epperson