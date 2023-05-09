decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'

Their upcoming album releases on June 9, 2023, through Royal Potato Family.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

The Sedona-based singer-songwriter Brandon Decker, known as decker., has released the third single, "Supernovae," from their forthcoming eighth studio album, Ouroboros.

"Supernovae" is a thrilling and moody rock groove in decker.'s trademark psychedelic desert-folk atmosphere and features a Portishead-like horn hook as Decker declares, "if you're alive for a moment, you're alive for a lifetime too."

"Supernovae is a song about walking through the darkness boldly," says Brandon Decker. "When we face the storms of life, there are times when that alienation can cause a bit of hesitancy or retreat. Then there are these times when the "nothing to lose" reality emboldens us. We remember that each moment has to be lived courageously because otherwise life is so absurdly temporary. There's immense freedom in there."

decker.'s upcoming album Ouroboros is a haunting fusion of poetry and chaos. A concept album relating to death, loss, and transcendence, Ouroboros serves as a pathway to the other side, a cathartic journey captured in just two days of recording at the legendary EastWest Studios in Los Angeles.

Mixed by Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Curtis Granding, Danger Mouse), the album features a cast of 16 musicians boldly recorded live in one room with no overdubs. Despite the emotional weight behind Ouroboros, decker.'s band delivers a thrillingly rich and robust sound, filled with horns, strings, and choir, and punctuated by moments of both gentle beauty and frenetic energy. The album releases on June 9, 2023, through Royal Potato Family.

Photo by Brandon Epperson



RELATED STORIES - Music

Video: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic WEEDKILLER Video Photo
Video: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' Video

The new visuals immerse us in Ashnikko’s self-written post-apocalyptic world as they burst onto the pop hook like an artillery barrage. Directed by Furmaan + Vasso, we witness Ashnikko’s battle with the menacing Weedkiller robot, an enemy designed to symbolize Earth’s environmental catastrophe and technological advancement.

AMR Songs Partners With Kimberly Perry And Acquires Her Songwriter Interest In If I Die Yo Photo
AMR Songs Partners With Kimberly Perry And Acquires Her Songwriter Interest In 'If I Die Young'

AMR Songs has partnered with country superstar Kimberly Perry and acquired her songwriting interests in the No.1 multi-platinum hit, 'If I Die Young,' which won The Band Perry the CMA Single of the Year and Song of the Year in 2011.

Dolly Parton to Release Star-Studded Rockstar Album in November Photo
Dolly Parton to Release Star-Studded 'Rockstar' Album in November

The new album features collaborations with Richie Sambora, Sting, Steve Perry, Ann Wilson, Howard Leese, John Fogerty, Steven Tyler, Warren Haynes, Stevie Nicks, Waddy Wachtel, Peter Frampton, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus, P!NK, Brandi Carlile, Kevin Cronin, Debbie Harry, Elton John, Melissa Etheridge, Lizzo, and more.

IDK Releases Pinot Noir Featuring Saucy Santana & Jucee Froot Photo
IDK Releases 'Pinot Noir' Featuring Saucy Santana & Jucee Froot

On the heels of his critically-acclaimed F65 album release, Maryland rapper IDK returns with the nostalgia-tinged music video for “Pinot Noir” [feat. SAUCY SANTANA & JUCEE FROOT]. Directed by Khari Johnson & Jason ‘IDK’ Mills, the visual flaunts nineties appeal and emanates warm throwback energy. 


From This Author - Michael Major

Dolly Parton to Release 'Rockstar' Album Featuring Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Beatles Reunion & More in NovemberDolly Parton to Release 'Rockstar' Album Featuring Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Beatles Reunion & More in November
IDK Releases Summertime Anthem 'Pinot Noir' Featuring Saucy Santana & Jucee FrootIDK Releases Summertime Anthem 'Pinot Noir' Featuring Saucy Santana & Jucee Froot
Bravo Greenlights New REAL HOUSEWIVES Seasons & MoreBravo Greenlights New REAL HOUSEWIVES Seasons & More
Natalie Rose LeBrecht Drops New Single 'Holy' From Upcoming LP 'Holy Prana Open Game'Natalie Rose LeBrecht Drops New Single 'Holy' From Upcoming LP 'Holy Prana Open Game'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO