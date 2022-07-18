beabadoobee Announces North American Fall Tour

Following the recent release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album Beatopia, award-winning Gen Z icon beabadoobee has announced a nationwide U.S. headline tour with direct support from Dirty Hit labelmates Lowertown.

Kicking off on October 25 in Washington, D.C., the 28-date run will see Bea come to major cities coast to coast including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 22, at 10am local time. Press here for all ticket info. Full routing is below.

Born as a testament to the wonders that self-acceptance and loving the people around you can conjure, Beatopia opens up a fantastical and deeply personal world formed in the imagination of 7-year-old beabadoobee.

Receiving acclaim on both sides of the pond, NPR praised the album as "a blend of timelessness and immediacy" while Rolling Stone hoped Bea keeps making albums "as good as this one." Pitchfork lauded the LP as "simultaneously heavy and light, dense and playful, melodic and dissonant" and Stereogum called it "...a leap forward... a woozy, pretty, accessible record."

The Sunday Times said that "She still sounds like nobody else today - meshing the music of her parents' generation with a Gen Z shrug" and NME praised Bea for "exploring a new sonic palette with confidence." Kerrang said "The sheer range of sounds attempted here is impressive" and Dork lauded Beatopia as marking "beabadoobee as an artist able to set her own terms. Inventive, playful and...truly magical."

The album features recently released track "Sunny Day," a carefree, breezy hit of dopamine inspired by Bea's love of early-2000s pop artists like Nelly Furtado and Corrine Bailey Rae. Guaranteeing a promising future for beabadoobee, Beatopia also houses latest single "10:36," lead single "Talk," and recent album tracks "Lovesong" and "See You Soon."

Having recently wrapped her U.S. tour opening for Halsey, this year has been beabadoobee's biggest year yet with performances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Gov Ball and more.

2022 TOUR DATES

International dates -

August 09 - Way Out West Festival - Gothenburg, Sweden

August 10 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary

August 11 - Oya Festival - Oslo, Norway

August 20 - Summersonic Festival - Japan

August 21 - Summersonic Festival - Japan

August 24 - Zurich Openair Festival - Zurich, Switzerland

August 25 - Rock En Seine Festival - Paris, France



September 07 - Powerstation - Auckland, NZ

September 09 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Aus

September 10 - Forum - Melbourne, Aus

September 11 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Aus



October 04 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, UK

October 05 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK

October 07 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

October 08 - UEA - Norwich, UK

October 10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

October 11 - NX - Newcastle, UK

October 13 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

October 14 - Foundry - Sheffield, UK

October 17 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

October 18 - Engine Rooms - Southampton, UK

North American dates -

October 25 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C

October 28 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

October 29 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

October 31 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA



November 1 - Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL

November 2 - Jannus Landing - St. Petersburg, FL

November 3 - Beacham Theater - Orlando, FL

November 5 - Republic NOLA - New Orleans, LA

November 6 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

November 7 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

November 8 - Emo's - Austin, TX

November 10 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

November 11 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

November 12 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

November 14 - The Observatory OC - Santa Ana, CA

November 15 - Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

November 19 - Corona Capital - Mexico City, Mexico

November 21 - Moore Theater - Seattle, WA

November 22 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, Canada

November 23 - Roseland theater - Portland, OR

November 25 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

November 26 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

November 28 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

November 29 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL



December 1 - History - Toronto, Canada

December 2 - Club Soda - Montréal, Canada

December 3 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

December 4 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA