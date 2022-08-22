Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'

bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'

The new album will be released on October 21.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Today sees international star bbno$ [baby-no-money] announce his brand-new studio album 'bag or die', alongside the release of new single and video for 'sophisticated', out now via bbno$'s own label on October 21st.

Following the release of his infectious collaboration 'pogo' with Diplo last month and previous singles, the Dragon Ball Z inspired 'piccolo', and the braggadocious 'mathematics', which was championed by Radio 1's Clara Amfo as her Tune Of The Week and added to BBC Radio 1 B-list; bbno$ returns with his brand new single 'sophisticated' alongside details off his upcoming studio album 'bag or die'.

The third single lifted from his highly anticipated album 'bag or die', 'sophisticated' sees bbno$ slow things down with slick production and fresh flow as he details his flashy and 'sophisticated' taste and lifestyle. The new single is accompanied by a stunning video directed by long time collaborator 'Shiraz' which sees bbno$ dripped in several stunning attires while he dances with a love interest in a ballroom, hangs with a masked crew and parades around with a dancing clown. It is yet another visual showcase of his unique artistic expression and unmatched natural charisma.

Talking on the new single bbno$ said "For my art I've worn a diaper, a suit of armour, dressed in drag and haven't taken off a pink beanie in years but sometimes you just wanna get sophisticated. This song and video is me feeling myself and I think it bangs"

'bag or die' is the seventh studio album by bbno$ and the first full project since his last studio album 'eat ya veggies' which has now amassed over 1 billion cumulative streams globally across all DSPs.

An album title that bbno$ claims is a play on 50 Cent's 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'', 'bag or die' signifies an exciting new chapter for the Canadian rapper and sees him experiment with new sounds and diverse production, to compliment an extraordinary collection of new songs.

The 14 track album will feature previous singles 'piccolo' and 'mathematics', and see bbno$ link up with long-time collaborators Yung Gravy and Diamond Pistols. Expect to hear a new level of elegance, as ever complimented by super-steezy lyrics about putting people onto the payroll and smashing through taxes in unique bbno$ style.

Speaking about their forthcoming album bbno$ said..."'bag or die' represents the ethos of bbno$. Enjoy it, it almost killed me."

Watch the new music video here:

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Alex / October Secures Distribution Deal With Deskpop EntertainmentAlex / October Secures Distribution Deal With Deskpop Entertainment
August 22, 2022

The film ALEX / OCTOBER, has secured a World Wide distribution deal with Deskpop Entertainment.  Deskpop is a label with Bridgestone Media Group.  The film is produced by One Good Man Productions and stars Brad Hunt (Too Old to Die Young), Tara Shayne (Good Trouble) and Ethan Cutkosky (Shameless).
ID to Reboot Missing Persons Series DISAPPEAREDID to Reboot Missing Persons Series DISAPPEARED
August 22, 2022

A reinvention of the beloved franchise, the series shines a light on individuals who vanished seemingly without a trace and aims to facilitate answers about the missing in order to bring closure to their loved ones. Each episode of DISAPPEARED begins immediately before the individual vanished.
44phantom Teams up With Machine Gun Kelly for New Single 'don't sleep, repeat'44phantom Teams up With Machine Gun Kelly for New Single 'don't sleep, repeat'
August 22, 2022

“don’t sleep, repeat,” the first of many tracks from 44phantom executive produced by Machine Gun Kelly, leans into the rising star’s signature style and finds MGK bringing his infectious flow to the track. Accompanying the song is the official music video directed by Andrew Sandler (blink-182, Tyga, Yungblud, 24kGoldn).
YELLOWJACKETS Creators Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal with ShowtimeYELLOWJACKETS Creators Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal with Showtime
August 22, 2022

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, YELLOWJACKETS is nominated for seven Emmy Awards with three nominations for Lyle and Nickerson including Outstanding Drama Series. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci and earned additional noms for Directing and Casting.
VIDEO: Demi Lovato Releases '29' Vevo Official Live PerformanceVIDEO: Demi Lovato Releases '29' Vevo Official Live Performance
August 22, 2022

Vevo and Demi Lovato have a long history working together, including a 2012 “Vevo Presents” set, 2017 Vevo x Demi Lovato performance of “Tell Me You Love Me,” and Footnotes videos of “SUBSTANCE,” “SKIN OF MY TEETH” and “Dancing With The Devil.” Watch the new video performance now!