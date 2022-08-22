bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'

Today sees international star bbno$ [baby-no-money] announce his brand-new studio album 'bag or die', alongside the release of new single and video for 'sophisticated', out now via bbno$'s own label on October 21st.

Following the release of his infectious collaboration 'pogo' with Diplo last month and previous singles, the Dragon Ball Z inspired 'piccolo', and the braggadocious 'mathematics', which was championed by Radio 1's Clara Amfo as her Tune Of The Week and added to BBC Radio 1 B-list; bbno$ returns with his brand new single 'sophisticated' alongside details off his upcoming studio album 'bag or die'.

The third single lifted from his highly anticipated album 'bag or die', 'sophisticated' sees bbno$ slow things down with slick production and fresh flow as he details his flashy and 'sophisticated' taste and lifestyle. The new single is accompanied by a stunning video directed by long time collaborator 'Shiraz' which sees bbno$ dripped in several stunning attires while he dances with a love interest in a ballroom, hangs with a masked crew and parades around with a dancing clown. It is yet another visual showcase of his unique artistic expression and unmatched natural charisma.

Talking on the new single bbno$ said "For my art I've worn a diaper, a suit of armour, dressed in drag and haven't taken off a pink beanie in years but sometimes you just wanna get sophisticated. This song and video is me feeling myself and I think it bangs"

'bag or die' is the seventh studio album by bbno$ and the first full project since his last studio album 'eat ya veggies' which has now amassed over 1 billion cumulative streams globally across all DSPs.

An album title that bbno$ claims is a play on 50 Cent's 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'', 'bag or die' signifies an exciting new chapter for the Canadian rapper and sees him experiment with new sounds and diverse production, to compliment an extraordinary collection of new songs.

The 14 track album will feature previous singles 'piccolo' and 'mathematics', and see bbno$ link up with long-time collaborators Yung Gravy and Diamond Pistols. Expect to hear a new level of elegance, as ever complimented by super-steezy lyrics about putting people onto the payroll and smashing through taxes in unique bbno$ style.

Speaking about their forthcoming album bbno$ said..."'bag or die' represents the ethos of bbno$. Enjoy it, it almost killed me."

Watch the new music video here: