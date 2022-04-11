Zoe Wees Announces First U.S. Tour Dates

Nineteen-year-old Zoe Wees - who has amassed over 1.2 billion combined global streams with songs like the RIAA Gold-certified, Top 20 Pop radio hit "Control," "Girls Like Us," "That's How It Goes" (Feat. 6Lack) and her new single, "Lonely" - will make her U.S. performance debut this summer.

Wees is playing Lollapalooza and headlining two famed venues: New York City's Bowery Ballroom (August 2) and The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA (August 4). See below for itinerary. Tickets are available HERE.

Wees, who is currently touring the EU/UK, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, included in Forbes' "30 Under 30" Class of 2021 and featured in Billboard's "21 Under 21: Ones To Watch."

"Girls Like Us," a song from her 2021 debut EP Golden Wings, was recently highlighted in this New York Times Magazine feature tracing the lineage of "the sad banger," and hailed by People as "a vulnerable pop anthem that pushed for togetherness and solidarity to girls around the world."

Tour Dates

7/28-31 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

8/2 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom - headline show

8/4 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy - headline show